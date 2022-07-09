[WATCH] Viral travel hack shows how to keep plane seats next to you free!
A regular TikToker has gone viral with his method of keeping fellow passengers from sitting next to you on a plane.
It's rather creepy, but Mike Davis says it works!
From his aisle seat, Davis looks at the incoming passengers and pats the seat next to him in a welcoming way.
Apparently put off, they pass by and continue further down the aircraft.
From the video, it seems that making eye contact with the people you want to discourage is important.
@mikewdavis
How to keep seats open next to you on a flight 😂♬ original sound - mikewdavis
Although some people disagree with Davis' method, the video has garnered 3.2 millions views so far, and counting.
"As a young female, this would backfire FAST" reads one comment.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Viral travel hack shows how to keep plane seats next to you free!
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@mikewdavis/video/7116956884212518190?lang=en
