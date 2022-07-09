Help your child harness the potential of the digital world





The digital world is changing at a rapid pace, giving children opportunities to explore various roles.

Gugu Mhlungu talks to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about what parents can do to help their kids approach the digital world so they properly harness all it has to offer.

“Every choice that we or our children make with regard to life or anything we do digitally has consequences. Particularly the internet – the internet remembers everything.’’ Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Every child on the internet has limitless potential to become anything, whether good or bad, she says.

Bush adds that there are various platforms parents can use to help build their children’s career from social activism to content creation.

For social activism the internet is amazing, your child can sign up to communityhours.co.za, where they can set up a community service project, say, to collect Teddy bears for children who don’t have toys. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Listen to the full interview below.