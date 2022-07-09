Load shedding moves up to stage 4 on Sunday afternoon - Eskom
Eskom announced on Saturday evening that load shedding will move up to stage 4 on Sunday at 4 pm, followed by stage 2 power cuts until 5 am on Monday.
Stage 3 will be in force from 7 am until 4 pm on Sunday.
The power utility says this escalation is due to the loss of five large generation units over the past 36 hours, as well as a delay in returning five other units to service.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 9, 2022
Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented on Sunday afternoon, with varying stages of loadshedding implemented during the week. pic.twitter.com/tQB70UlK3J
Stage 4 will also be implemented from 5 am on Monday until midnight.
Load shedding will then be reduced to stage 2 from midnight until 5 am on Tuesday.
"This load shedding sequence is likely to be repeated throughout the week," said Eskom in a statement.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Load shedding moves up to stage 4 on Sunday afternoon - Eskom
Source : Pixabay.com
