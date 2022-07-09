



A late try by Josh Adams in the 78th minute gave Wales an opportunity to win the game as Gareth Anscombe converted the additional 2 points to win 13-12 at the end.

The Welsh defence was resolute in keeping their hopes alive in the 3 Test match series.

With the series levelled ahead of the final match, it's all to play for in Cape Town for the decider.

South Africa dominated the territorial and possession aspects of the first half as they spent considerably more time in the Welsh half. Perhaps the score line of 3-3 after 40 minutes of action was not a reflection of the Boks' dominance in the bulk of the passages of play in the first two quarters of play.

This could go to show that the narrative of the many changes in South Africa’s second Test match day squad was not in any way disrespectful.

With Handre Pollard leading as skipper on the night to become the 64th captain of the national side, the dazzling playmaker seemed confident and composed in taking up the leadership role for a first-time contender.

The decision to reward in-form players following the United Rugby Championship by the Springboks coaching staff will go a long way in the context of depth in the squad – who can compete at the international Test match level.

Needless to say, the Boks did not build much momentum in the first half as their offensive efforts seemed one-dimensional, which was not putting coach Wayne Pivac’s defensive structures under much pressure.

In the end, it came down to who could close the game right at the end of the match.

Tommy Reffell was man of the match.

This article first appeared on EWN : Late attacking brilliance gifts Wales a win over the Springboks in Bloemfontein