Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Tributes continue to pour in for SA media icons - Kevin Savage and Barry Ronge Both were well known on the radio for many years while Ronge was known for his many newspaper and magazine articles. 10 July 2022 9:10 AM
Load shedding moves up to stage 4 on Sunday afternoon - Eskom Eskom's announced that power cuts will escalate due to loss of some generation units and a delay in returning others to service. 9 July 2022 6:22 PM
Zephany Nurse's parents relieved after kidnapper finally admits to crime Lavona Solomon has, at her parole hearing, admitted for the first time that she took 3-day-old Zephany, say Morne and Celeste Nurs... 9 July 2022 10:06 AM
Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals Mandy Wiener speaks to Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at EWN, about the 2021 July unrest. 8 July 2022 1:53 PM
Manyi: The day of Zuma's arrest is one of the darkest in SA's history The foundation is marking a year since Zuma was jailed for contempt of court in July 2021. 7 July 2022 3:58 PM
Nomvula Mokonyane to take state capture findings against her on review Former premier and minister Nomvula Mokonyane has described the state capture commission's report as subjective, accusing its chai... 7 July 2022 7:23 AM
It's not the right time for landlords to hike rent - property expert Thabo Mdluli speaks to managing director at Belmont Property Group, Grant Smee, about tenants moving out and how it affects landlo... 8 July 2022 12:46 PM
'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers' Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money Show 7 July 2022 10:39 PM
Bidvest goes big in Australia with R1.8bn deal to buy cleaning company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO of Bidvest. 7 July 2022 9:12 PM
[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish. 9 July 2022 5:51 PM
Beauty on TApp’s Mathebe Molise thrives in the business of accessible skincare Gugu Mhlungu speaks to the innovator and entrepreneur on how she started her beauty business. 9 July 2022 4:52 PM
[WATCH] Viral travel hack shows how to keep plane seats next to you free! TikToker Mike Davis has shared a unique and rather off-putting way to keep fellow passengers from sitting next to you on a plane.... 9 July 2022 1:20 PM
Late attacking brilliance gifts Wales a win over the Springboks in Bloemfontein Wales have scored their first victory against the Springboks here in South Africa. 9 July 2022 7:40 PM
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO at Lions Rugby about his financial secrets and money habits. 5 July 2022 7:33 AM
WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2022 9:33 AM
Grammy-winning Burna Boy and Babyface to headline DStv Delicious Festival Burna Boy and Babyface will take to the stage at the Dstv Delicious Festival, as it returns to Mzansi in September, after a 2-year... 7 July 2022 10:08 AM
Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender? Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'. 4 July 2022 2:42 PM
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers' Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money Show 7 July 2022 10:39 PM
'Unless Putin stops us, we’ll get to Berlin' – Chechen parliament speaker Refilwe Moloto spoke to international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 July 2022 4:17 PM
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show 6 July 2022 9:19 PM
Tributes continue to pour in for SA media icons - Kevin Savage and Barry Ronge

10 July 2022 9:10 AM
by Ray White
Kevin Savage
Barry Ronge

Both were well known on the radio for many years while Ronge was known for his many newspaper and magazine articles.

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes continue to pour in for two icons of South African media that have passed away - broadcasters Kevin Savage and Barry Ronge.

Both were well known on the radio for many years while Ronge was known for his many newspaper and magazine articles. Ronge also entertained audiences with his simulcast Sunday breakfast show on 702 and CapeTalk for many years.

Savage Kevin Savage was known for his golden voice in a vast career spanning many decades.

He will be remembered for his early career on Capital 604 loved by many in a difficult time for this country. Savage then went on to 5FM and beyond known for his extensive music knowledge and he was a mentor to many young broadcasters.

Ronge

Columnist and broadcaster Barry Ronge was known for his movie reviews, his weekly column in the then Star Tonight – where he had served as editor – and his former Sunday Times column, Spit ‘n Polish.

Ronge, aged 74 was also known for his Sunday breakfast show on 702 and CapeTalk, where the audience enjoyed his take on movies and lifestyle features.

In 2014 he was awarded a special lifetime achievement award by the Sunday Times honouring his contribution to South Africa's cultural life, and in 2015 the Sunday Times announced that the fiction award would be known as the Barry Ronge fiction prize.

Both media personalities have left their marks on the country.


This article first appeared on EWN : Tributes continue to pour in for SA media icons - Kevin Savage and Barry Ronge




Load shedding moves up to stage 4 on Sunday afternoon - Eskom

9 July 2022 6:22 PM

Eskom's announced that power cuts will escalate due to loss of some generation units and a delay in returning others to service.

Zephany Nurse's parents relieved after kidnapper finally admits to crime

9 July 2022 10:06 AM

Lavona Solomon has, at her parole hearing, admitted for the first time that she took 3-day-old Zephany, say Morne and Celeste Nurse.

A year after July unrest, govt says there’ve been threats to national security

8 July 2022 5:21 PM

Referring to failed attempts to organise total shutdown protests that only gained traction on social media platforms, Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday said these are indicative of better coordination of law enforcement structures.

A brighter weekend in SA as Eskom reduces load shedding to stages 2 and 3

8 July 2022 4:43 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Buhle Mbhele about this weekend's expected load shedding schedule.

Are we there yet? Tips to plan the best vacation for you and your child

8 July 2022 4:18 PM

Ray White speaks to travel correspondent, Gabbi Brondani Rego, about planning a trip with children.

Khaya Magadla’s father ‘hurt’ by how officials conducted manhole search

8 July 2022 2:55 PM

Kholekile Magadla was speaking at the memorial service for the six-year-old boy at the park where he had been playing with friends when he fell into the uncovered manhole last month.

JMPD, TMPD lament untrained civilians directing traffic

8 July 2022 2:27 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla

Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals

8 July 2022 1:53 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at EWN, about the 2021 July unrest.

Al-Ghurbaah Foundation condemns MJC fatwa on homosexuality

8 July 2022 1:33 PM

The Al-Ghurbaah Foundation said that the Muslim community was starved of critical thinkers who could sit in the discomfort of a discussion around sexual and gender diversity without feeling that their masculinity was being threatened.

Six-year-old Khaya Magadla's father calls out Joburg officials at memorial

8 July 2022 1:29 PM

Mandy Weiner speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo about the memorial service held for Khaya Magadla (6) who fell into a manhole in June.

