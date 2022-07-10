Soweto tavern shooting: Motive unknown, GP police looking for suspects
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a mass shooting which claimed the lives of 15 people, wounding at least nine others in Soweto.
It’s understood gunmen, armed with rifles and 9mm pistols opened fire at a crowd of revellers in a tavern near the Nomzamo informal settlement in the early hours of Sunday morning.
"What I can say is the assailants came into the tavern they found those people, they were enjoying themselves unprovoked and they start shooting off them using the rifles...and thus far the investigation is still continuing," said provincial Police Commissioner, Elias Mawela.
"12 people died on the scene and another one died on arrival at Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital and the 14th one also died after admission," said Mawela, adding that the victims were between the ages of 19 and 35.
Mawela added that the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage and no arrests have been made. The police have pleaded with anyone who may have information about the shooting incident to contact their nearest police.
Meanwhile, the police say they have opened 14 cases of murder and nine of attempted murder.
This article first appeared on EWN : Soweto tavern shooting: Motive unknown, GP police looking for suspects
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
More from Local
White rhino reintroduced to key Mozambique park
The mammals returned to Zinave National Park for the first time in more than 40 years.Read More
Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting: 4 people dead, at least 8 wounded
KwaZulu-Natal police said two armed men stormed into an establishment at Sweetwaters and opened fire on patrons on Saturday night.Read More
Equal Education accuses DBE of dodging accountability on school infrastructure
Thabo Mdluli speaks to the Executive Director of The Equal Education Law Centre, Tshegofatso Phala, about the Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure.Read More
Tributes continue to pour in for SA media icons - Kevin Savage and Barry Ronge
Both were well known on the radio for many years while Ronge was known for his many newspaper and magazine articles.Read More
Soweto tavern deaths: 15 shot dead, at least 9 wounded
It’s understood nine others have been wounded in the mass shooting which took place in the early hours of Sunday morning near the Nomzamo informal settlement.Read More
Load shedding moves up to stage 4 on Sunday afternoon - Eskom
Eskom's announced that power cuts will escalate due to loss of some generation units and a delay in returning others to service.Read More
Zephany Nurse's parents relieved after kidnapper finally admits to crime
Lavona Solomon has, at her parole hearing, admitted for the first time that she took 3-day-old Zephany, say Morne and Celeste Nurse.Read More
A year after July unrest, govt says there’ve been threats to national security
Referring to failed attempts to organise total shutdown protests that only gained traction on social media platforms, Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday said these are indicative of better coordination of law enforcement structures.Read More
A brighter weekend in SA as Eskom reduces load shedding to stages 2 and 3
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Buhle Mbhele about this weekend's expected load shedding schedule.Read More