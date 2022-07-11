Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
Growing concerns from pharmacy professionals regarding the Post Office being used for the delivery of medicine
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Vincent Tlala, Registrar and CEO of the SA Phamacy Council
Today at 16:10
Was the second fire at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital intentional?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mark Heywood - Founder at Section 27
Today at 16:20
Public Protector Impeachment Inquiry begins
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
Today at 16:50
Sri Lank President agreed to step down after a weekend of massive protests.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof David Monyae - Associate Professor of Political Science & International Relations at the University of Johannesburg
Today at 17:10
Has South Africa stopped producing detectives?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andrew Whitfield, MP, DA Shadow Minister of Police.
Today at 17:20
Where are the rising South African stars and what will it take to get one of them into a Wimbledon final?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Anthony Harris , Head Coach
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Minister Gordhan's decision on SAA-Takatso deal to be foced into the open
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Carol Paton - Editor-at-large at Fin24
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
The National Planning Commission (NPC) concerns on loadshedding
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Mark Swilling - Commissioner, NPC, and Co-Director of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature : Navigating the Metaverse: A Guide to Limitless Possibilities in a Web 3.0 World
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Hilary Joffe, Columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hilary Joffe - Columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
National Taxi Alliances calls on govt to slash fuel prices Mandy Weiner speaks to the National Taxis Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele. 11 July 2022 2:24 PM
PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News' Babalo Ndenze and Lawson Naidoo of the Council for Advancement of SA Constitution. 11 July 2022 2:24 PM
King Misuzulu accused of alcohol abuse by uncle in bid to stop coronation This revelation was made by King Misuzulu’s uncle, Prince Mbonisi KaBhekuzulu, who detailed the alleged incident in an explosive a... 11 July 2022 2:20 PM
View all Local
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. 11 July 2022 11:25 AM
Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals Mandy Wiener speaks to Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at EWN, about the 2021 July unrest. 8 July 2022 1:53 PM
Manyi: The day of Zuma's arrest is one of the darkest in SA's history The foundation is marking a year since Zuma was jailed for contempt of court in July 2021. 7 July 2022 3:58 PM
View all Politics
How to keep your pension plans intact Refilwe Moloto interviews Saleem Sonday, Head of Group Savings at Allan Gray. 11 July 2022 2:36 PM
It's not the right time for landlords to hike rent - property expert Thabo Mdluli speaks to managing director at Belmont Property Group, Grant Smee, about tenants moving out and how it affects landlo... 8 July 2022 12:46 PM
'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers' Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money Show 7 July 2022 10:39 PM
View all Business
'How to Ruin Christmas' actor Busisiwe Lurayi passes away In the statement, it is said that Lurayi was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday by medical personnel. 11 July 2022 2:49 PM
Family matters: How to create a safe space for children to talk about abuse Clement Manyathela spoke to psychotherapist and social worker Kefilwe Mojapelo about how to ensure your child has the right langua... 11 July 2022 2:37 PM
WATCH: TikTok challenge of parent asking kids to go fight with them goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 July 2022 10:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win. 11 July 2022 1:04 PM
Late attacking brilliance gifts Wales a win over the Springboks in Bloemfontein Wales have scored their first victory against the Springboks here in South Africa. 9 July 2022 7:40 PM
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
View all Sport
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2022 9:33 AM
Grammy-winning Burna Boy and Babyface to headline DStv Delicious Festival Burna Boy and Babyface will take to the stage at the Dstv Delicious Festival, as it returns to Mzansi in September, after a 2-year... 7 July 2022 10:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win. 11 July 2022 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish. 9 July 2022 5:51 PM
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
View all Africa
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show 6 July 2022 9:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre

11 July 2022 9:45 AM
by Amo Ramela
Tags:
James Ngcobo
Joburg City Theatre

Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theatre Foundation after nine years.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Theatre (JCT) artistic director James Ngcobo believes that creating excellent theatre is the only way to get people out of their homes to watch live plays once more, and getting the best content creators to sync the realities if the audiences with the art space.

Speaking to Tshidi Madia on Inside Eyewitness News about his new appointment as an artistic director at the JCT, Ngcobo said that he was a firm believer of excellence being one of the ways to persuade people to go watch performances.

“I have been working with my new team to find out what content is being put out there and who are its audience, but nothing will sway people to come in more than excellence as theatre is meant to be in sync with what is happening in the country and work in a way that is cognisant of reflecting people’s lives.”

Ngcobo, who had nine years of success at the Market Theater Foundation as an artistic director, hit the ground running as of 1 July, with the JCT going straight into rehearsals as the theatre celebrates its 60 years on 16 July.

“We’ve been excited in creating this piece with inspiration to some of the content that has been done in the past 60 years.”

Award-winning actor and director Ngcobo is responsible for developing and implementing an artistic vision for 10 spaces under the JCT umbrella, which includes Roodepoort Theatre, Soweto Theatre and Jabulani Amphitheatre.


This article first appeared on EWN : Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre




11 July 2022 9:45 AM
by Amo Ramela
Tags:
James Ngcobo
Joburg City Theatre

More from Lifestyle

'How to Ruin Christmas' actor Busisiwe Lurayi passes away

11 July 2022 2:49 PM

In the statement, it is said that Lurayi was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday by medical personnel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family matters: How to create a safe space for children to talk about abuse

11 July 2022 2:37 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to psychotherapist and social worker Kefilwe Mojapelo about how to ensure your child has the right language to express what they are experiencing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to keep your pension plans intact

11 July 2022 2:36 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Saleem Sonday, Head of Group Savings at Allan Gray.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: TikTok challenge of parent asking kids to go fight with them goes viral

11 July 2022 10:43 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option

9 July 2022 5:51 PM

As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beauty on TApp’s Mathebe Molise thrives in the business of accessible skincare

9 July 2022 4:52 PM

Gugu Mhlungu speaks to the innovator and entrepreneur on how she started her beauty business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Viral travel hack shows how to keep plane seats next to you free!

9 July 2022 1:20 PM

TikToker Mike Davis has shared a unique and rather off-putting way to keep fellow passengers from sitting next to you on a plane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mpho Popps: 'Failure is my comedic lifeline'

9 July 2022 12:57 PM

Chatting to Ray White, the stand-up comedian reflects on his experiences with failure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help your child harness the potential of the digital world

9 July 2022 12:26 PM

Gugu Mhlungu talks to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about what parents can do to help their kids approach the digital world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here are Exclusive Books’ top non-fiction mid-year reads

9 July 2022 9:27 AM

Amy MacIver spoke to Exclusive Books bookseller - Phemelo Motalane on the latest mid-year reading trends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral

8 July 2022 9:33 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Grammy-winning Burna Boy and Babyface to headline DStv Delicious Festival

7 July 2022 10:08 AM

Burna Boy and Babyface will take to the stage at the Dstv Delicious Festival, as it returns to Mzansi in September, after a 2-year hiatus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender?

4 July 2022 2:42 PM

Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A tribute show for Johnny Clegg to remember

4 July 2022 1:05 PM

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Johnny Clegg's son, Jesse Clegg says he is grateful to have experienced the power of music in communicating ideas and connecting people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Going under the covers of new sex education show 'Uit die slaapkamer'

4 July 2022 9:54 AM

Sara-Jayne King is joined by Uit die Slaapkamer host and sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and panelist and actress Adri Vivier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo: I appreciate that my work allows me to be me

2 July 2022 12:56 PM

The multi-talented media personality says her work, which has largely centred on relationships, was never really intentional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sello Maake kaNcube to end youth month with empowering film lecture

28 June 2022 11:45 AM

Award-winning actor and founder of The Sello Maake kaNcube Foundation, Sello Maake kaNcube talks about the upcoming Gauteng Film Commission lecture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'

26 June 2022 7:25 AM

Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khabane Lame goes from jobless youth to the most followed on TikTok in 2 years

25 June 2022 3:42 PM

The 22-year-old created an account on the social media app after losing his factory worker job during the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

What's gone viral: Breastfeeding woman saves goose from eagle

24 June 2022 12:32 PM

Bongani chats to Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about what's going viral around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP

Business Opinion Politics Local

Soweto tavern deaths: 15 shot dead, at least 9 wounded

Local

Tributes continue to pour in for SA media icons - Kevin Savage and Barry Ronge

Local

EWN Highlights

'How to Ruin Christmas' actor Busisiwe Lurayi passes away

11 July 2022 2:49 PM

Eskom pins hopes on return of Koeberg unit to ease load shedding

11 July 2022 2:46 PM

King Misuzulu accused of alcohol abuse by uncle in bid to stop coronation

11 July 2022 2:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA