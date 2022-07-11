Remembering Barry Ronge: 'He was kind, unbelievably witty'
Tributes are pouring in for two icons of South African media that have passed away - broadcasters Kevin Savage and Barry Ronge.
Besides his many articles in newspapers and magazines, Ronge also entertained audiences with his simulcast Sunday breakfast show on 702 and CapeTalk for many years.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Eyewitness News managing editor Ray White says he started to listen to Savage from a young age.
RELATED: Tributes continue to pour in for SA media icons - Kevin Savage and Barry Ronge
He was very funny. He also did a little bit of fashion for a women's magazine. He was an extraordinary talent and I so miss him.Jenny Crwys-Williams, author
He was kind, unbelievably witty, funny and a deep depository of knowledge.Africa Melane, 702 early breakfast host
Listen to the full interview below:
