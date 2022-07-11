'Mass shootings in South Africa are very rare, where was crime intelligence?'
It was a weekend of bloodbath in South Africa and many are still shocked at the death of at least 19 people - who died in tavern shootings in Soweto and Pietermaritzburg at the weekend.
On Saturday, four people were killed and eight wounded in Pietermaritzburg after two suspects opened fire on patrons.
Meanwhile, in Soweto, at least 15 people were shot dead in a tavern near Nomzamo informal settlement in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, criminologist professor Jaco Barkhuizen says what happened over the weekend is disconcerting.
The question we should ask is where is crime intelligence? Where is Saps [South African Polie Service] in this whole issue we are seeing rising? This is an issue and we as South Africans should be asking hard questions about where is crime intelligence?Professor Jaco Barkhuizen, criminologist
These incidents in the taverns is it a lone gunman or a form of syndicate cleaning up? Any mass shooting is premeditated. Crime intelligence should be looking if this is syndicates trying to take over the tavern economy?Professor Jaco Barkhuizen, criminologist
Barkhuizen says mass shootings in South Africa are very rare and often politically and economically motivated.
Since our minister took over we have fewer detectives than when we started. We have less detectives to investigate crimes.Professor Jaco Barkhuizen, criminologist
More people are killed in South Africa than in Ukraine or Columbia or in those countries we know are in a massive conflict and then something is seriously wrong.Professor Jaco Barkhuizen, criminologist
Listen to the full interview below:
