WATCH: TikTok challenge of parent asking kids to go fight with them goes viral
Have you been wondering what's trending lately?
Check out some top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
A new TikTok challenge where parents ask their children to help them fight has gone viral.
The challenge has received mixed reactions with some saying it advocated for violence while others were impressed with the children's reactions.
Watch the videos below:
I tried the new TikTok challenge with my baby and I’m in stitches. How’s my baby just ready to fight someone 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/W3UUF0NWtn— Asanda not Ayanda (@LoveAsandies) July 10, 2022
This was my favorite one .. Baby Girl said “Run up on me.” 🤣😂😭 pic.twitter.com/uGPpx8SIW8— Chels 💫. (@_Parkerstripes) July 11, 2022
Make shift weapon🤣 pic.twitter.com/v6223Bv17d— GoldFinger🖋🗒 (@ObinnaBernard) July 10, 2022
Listen to what else has gone viral:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_147926338_new-york-usa-25-may-2020-tiktok-chinese-video-sharing-social-networking-service-young-boy-chat-on-mo.html?term=tiktok&vti=nzv0y0afj7ep7cs0ga-2-87
More from Lifestyle
'How to Ruin Christmas' actor Busisiwe Lurayi passes away
In the statement, it is said that Lurayi was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday by medical personnel.Read More
Family matters: How to create a safe space for children to talk about abuse
Clement Manyathela spoke to psychotherapist and social worker Kefilwe Mojapelo about how to ensure your child has the right language to express what they are experiencing.Read More
How to keep your pension plans intact
Refilwe Moloto interviews Saleem Sonday, Head of Group Savings at Allan Gray.Read More
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre
Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theatre Foundation after nine years.Read More
[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option
As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish.Read More
Beauty on TApp’s Mathebe Molise thrives in the business of accessible skincare
Gugu Mhlungu speaks to the innovator and entrepreneur on how she started her beauty business.Read More
[WATCH] Viral travel hack shows how to keep plane seats next to you free!
TikToker Mike Davis has shared a unique and rather off-putting way to keep fellow passengers from sitting next to you on a plane.Read More
Mpho Popps: 'Failure is my comedic lifeline'
Chatting to Ray White, the stand-up comedian reflects on his experiences with failure.Read More
Help your child harness the potential of the digital world
Gugu Mhlungu talks to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about what parents can do to help their kids approach the digital world.Read More