Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP
Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said load shedding has South Africa “teetering on the edge of a bottomless precipice”.
The party further suggested that Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department should be dismantled on Monday.
The party recently convened a four-day workshop where the performance of Eskom came under the spotlight as part of a broader concern around our state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
The country and Eskom’s fortunes are inextricably intertwined, the IFP warned.
It’s always everybody else… Nobody at Eskom takes responsibility…Mkhuleko Hlengwa, national spokesperson - IFP
The party wants the government to place all SOEs under their line function departments.
We don’t believe the Department of Public Enterprises… has the energy and outlook… and business acumen to run these SOEs like the businesses they should be…Mkhuleko Hlengwa, national spokesperson - IFP
Refilwe Moloto asked IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa why they called for the disbandment of the Public Enterprises Department (scroll up to listen).
Quite clearly, the ANC is not fit to govern. That’s an issue the electorate needs to fix, come the next election…Mkhuleko Hlengwa, national spokesperson - IFP
If the government’s agenda is to privatise… then just do it! … We support private/public partnerships… but we want it done in a transparent, honest manner…Mkhuleko Hlengwa, national spokesperson - IFP
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
