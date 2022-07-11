Recreating tavern spaces could help curb violence - activist
This past weekend marked the death of 19 lives in Soweto and Pietermaritzburg taverns.
The worrying trend of deaths has received calls by President Cyril Ramaphosa on law enforcement officials to bring the perpetrators to book, while the National Liquor Traders Association urged police to investigate suspicions over the targeting of taverns.
While the blame game persists, a youth-based non-profit organisation, Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence, suggests recreating tavern spaces through engagements.
The organisation hosts tavern dialogues, which facilitates healthy spaces for men to talk about their experiences in the township.
The organisation's director Vanita Daniels speaks to Lester Kiewit about this initiative.
Daniels says due to the history of apartheid, taverns stand as a bedrock of communities because people often have nowhere to gather and engage with others.
Taverns have become sort of bedrocks of communities for better or for worse… if we are saying that people should not go to taverns, where should they go and what are the facilities available?Vanita Daniels, Director - Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence
Instead recreating what happens in the taverns could be a possible solution for the violence that occurs, she says.
The dialogue sessions are an example of this, which have yielded positive results.
One of the strangest things that happened is that the men would actually stop drinking and we would be talking to them between two to three hours, and they were so engaged.Vanita Daniels, Director - Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence
Listen to full audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Recreating tavern spaces could help curb violence - activist
More from Local
National Taxi Alliances calls on govt to slash fuel prices
Mandy Weiner speaks to the National Taxis Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele.Read More
PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News' Babalo Ndenze and Lawson Naidoo of the Council for Advancement of SA Constitution.Read More
King Misuzulu accused of alcohol abuse by uncle in bid to stop coronation
This revelation was made by King Misuzulu’s uncle, Prince Mbonisi KaBhekuzulu, who detailed the alleged incident in an explosive affidavit that was filed with the Pretoria High Court last week.Read More
Over 130 empty cartridges found at Soweto tavern crime scene, says Cele
Twelve people were declared dead on the scene and three others succumbed to their injuries in hospital after gunmen opened fire on the crowd inside the establishment.Read More
Home Affairs thrusts looming ZEP expiration under the spotlight
Clement Manyathela spoke to Home Affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi about the termination of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the establishment of the Border Management Authority.Read More
"Gracious and really lovely" - Barry Ronge remembered by fellow movie critic
CapeTalk/702 movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds pays tribute to friend and fellow movie critic Barry Ronge who died on 3 July.Read More
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP
Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.Read More
'Mass shootings in South Africa are very rare, where was crime intelligence?'
Criminologist professor Jaco Barkhuizen says what happened over the weekend where 19 people were killed in taverns is disconcerting.Read More
Remembering Barry Ronge: 'He was kind, unbelievably witty'
702 early breakfast host Africa Melane and author Jenny Crwys-Williams talk about the impact Barry Ronge had on them.Read More