"Gracious and really lovely" - Barry Ronge remembered by fellow movie critic
Late movie critic Barry Ronge was a 'gracious and really lovely man' says one of his fellow movie critics, Gayle Edmunds.
Ronge who was known for his many newspaper and magazine articles died on July 3 at the age of 74.
Speaking to CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King, currently 702/Cape Talk TV and movie reviewer Edmunds says he was hugely welcoming to her when she started out in the field.
When I first started reviewing movies, I remember arriving [at the cinema], very nervous because I hadn't done it before...and what I remember distinctly is how welcoming he was.Gayle Edmunds, Movie reviewer - CapeTalk/702
He was THE man at that time, which was more than 20 years ago. He was saying 'hello, who are you?' and it was really a testament to how gracious he was.Gayle Edmunds, Movie reviewer - CapeTalk/702
In addition to his newspaper articles, Ronge also entertained audiences with his simulcast Sunday breakfast show on 702 and CapeTalk for many years.
He was a really, really lovely man.Gayle Edmunds, Movie reviewer - CapeTalk/702
In 2014 Ronge was awarded a special lifetime achievement award by the Sunday Times honouring his contribution to South Africa's cultural life, and in 2015 the Sunday Times announced that the fiction award would be known as the Barry Ronge fiction prize.
RELATED: Tributes continue to pour in for SA media icons - Kevin Savage and Barry Ronge
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : "Gracious and really lovely" - Barry Ronge remembered by fellow movie critic
