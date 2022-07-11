'How to Ruin Christmas' actor Busisiwe Lurayi passes away
JOHANNESBURG - _How to Ruin Christmas _actor Busisiwe Lurayi has died, aged 36.
The Eye Media Artists Agency that was representing her took to social media on Monday to announce the news. In the statement, it is said that Lurayi was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday by medical personnel.
The reason for her death is still unknown as the family still awaits the results of the autopsy.
Lurayi appeared in numerous productions such Netflix series _How to Ruin Christmas, _sitcom _City Ses’laand_the remake of _Sarafina!in June, Netflix announced that How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower_ is currently in production.
Here we go again 😩 #HowToRuinChristmas: The Babyshower is currently in production 🔥🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/3ye63sN7Wk— NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) June 15, 2022
Celebrities showed their heartbreak from Lurayi's passing on social media.
Rest In Peace Busi 😰 sending love to the family and baby girl… 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/UPVCYptePx— CAROL PULI MAPULA OFORI (@CarolOfori) July 11, 2022
Not Busi💔💔💔I’m so broken😔 #RIPBusiLurayi— Phumeza Mdabe (@PhumezaMdabe) July 11, 2022
Busisiwe Lurayi💔🕊.— Thembisa Liyema Nxumalo (Nèe Mdoda) (@tembisa) July 11, 2022
No words💔 #BusiLurayi #BusisiweLurayi pic.twitter.com/Ic00Wcs0qh— PennyLebyane💚PennyLebyaneDotAfrica (@PennyLebyane) July 11, 2022
This really broke my heart. 💔💔💔 #RIPBusiLurayi https://t.co/hdEfGpnvHH— BUJY BIKWA (@Bujy) July 11, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : 'How to Ruin Christmas' actor Busisiwe Lurayi passes away
