Family matters: How to create a safe space for children to talk about abuse





As a parent, it is so important to not only create a safe space for children to talk about their feelings and experiences, but also to teach them the language of abuse, so that they have the words to talk about a situation where they may be unsafe.

Clement Manyathela spoke to psychotherapist and social worker Kefilwe Mojapelo about how to ensure your child has the right language to express what they are experiencing.

It can be extremely difficult for young children to express their feelings if they don’t have the language to communicate their emotions or experiences to their parent.

If the child is very young or has an idea that the words they want to use are shameful, they might choose not to talk about an abusive or potentially abusive situation.

In order to ensure that their children are safe, parents and guardians need to ensure they equip them with the language to express if they are being abused or feeling unsafe.

According to Mojapelo, it is also important to be proactive rather than reactive when teaching children about abuse.

I feel like mostly we are being reactive rather than proactive. We want to attend to a problem when already an abuse has happened, but you never taught [the child] before. Kefilwe Mojapelo, psychotherapist and social worker

If a child is already aware of what dangerous situations are before they are in one, for example that it is not okay for someone to touch them in a certain way, it can be much easier to manage the situation and prevent further abuse.

Creating this safe space to talk is not only necessary for situations of abuse but also to ensure you have a healthy relationship with your child so they can talk about any issues and are open with their parents.

It can be difficult to find a way to teach children not only to use their words to talk about bad situations but also to teach them to understand that something that is happening is wrong and if they feel scared, they need to talk about it.

There is no one-size-fits-all way to interact with a child on these topics, and children at different ages or developmental stages will need to have different conversations with their parents and communicate in different ways.

However, regardless of age or development, it is important to have these conversations and regularly check in with your child and their feelings.

Listen to the audio for more.