Family matters: How to create a safe space for children to talk about abuse
As a parent, it is so important to not only create a safe space for children to talk about their feelings and experiences, but also to teach them the language of abuse, so that they have the words to talk about a situation where they may be unsafe.
Clement Manyathela spoke to psychotherapist and social worker Kefilwe Mojapelo about how to ensure your child has the right language to express what they are experiencing.
It can be extremely difficult for young children to express their feelings if they don’t have the language to communicate their emotions or experiences to their parent.
If the child is very young or has an idea that the words they want to use are shameful, they might choose not to talk about an abusive or potentially abusive situation.
In order to ensure that their children are safe, parents and guardians need to ensure they equip them with the language to express if they are being abused or feeling unsafe.
According to Mojapelo, it is also important to be proactive rather than reactive when teaching children about abuse.
I feel like mostly we are being reactive rather than proactive. We want to attend to a problem when already an abuse has happened, but you never taught [the child] before.Kefilwe Mojapelo, psychotherapist and social worker
If a child is already aware of what dangerous situations are before they are in one, for example that it is not okay for someone to touch them in a certain way, it can be much easier to manage the situation and prevent further abuse.
Creating this safe space to talk is not only necessary for situations of abuse but also to ensure you have a healthy relationship with your child so they can talk about any issues and are open with their parents.
It can be difficult to find a way to teach children not only to use their words to talk about bad situations but also to teach them to understand that something that is happening is wrong and if they feel scared, they need to talk about it.
There is no one-size-fits-all way to interact with a child on these topics, and children at different ages or developmental stages will need to have different conversations with their parents and communicate in different ways.
However, regardless of age or development, it is important to have these conversations and regularly check in with your child and their feelings.
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_119153881_loving-worried-mom-psychologist-consoling-counseling-talking-to-upset-little-child-girl-showing-care.html
More from Lifestyle
'How to Ruin Christmas' actor Busisiwe Lurayi passes away
In the statement, it is said that Lurayi was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday by medical personnel.Read More
How to keep your pension plans intact
Refilwe Moloto interviews Saleem Sonday, Head of Group Savings at Allan Gray.Read More
WATCH: TikTok challenge of parent asking kids to go fight with them goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre
Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theatre Foundation after nine years.Read More
[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option
As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish.Read More
Beauty on TApp’s Mathebe Molise thrives in the business of accessible skincare
Gugu Mhlungu speaks to the innovator and entrepreneur on how she started her beauty business.Read More
[WATCH] Viral travel hack shows how to keep plane seats next to you free!
TikToker Mike Davis has shared a unique and rather off-putting way to keep fellow passengers from sitting next to you on a plane.Read More
Mpho Popps: 'Failure is my comedic lifeline'
Chatting to Ray White, the stand-up comedian reflects on his experiences with failure.Read More
Help your child harness the potential of the digital world
Gugu Mhlungu talks to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about what parents can do to help their kids approach the digital world.Read More