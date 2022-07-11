Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
Growing concerns from pharmacy professionals regarding the Post Office being used for the delivery of medicine
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Vincent Tlala, Registrar and CEO of the SA Phamacy Council
Today at 16:10
Was the second fire at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital intentional?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mark Heywood - Founder at Section 27
Today at 16:20
Public Protector Impeachment Inquiry begins
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
Today at 16:50
Sri Lank President agreed to step down after a weekend of massive protests.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof David Monyae - Associate Professor of Political Science & International Relations at the University of Johannesburg
Today at 17:10
Has South Africa stopped producing detectives?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andrew Whitfield, MP, DA Shadow Minister of Police.
Today at 17:20
Where are the rising South African stars and what will it take to get one of them into a Wimbledon final?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Anthony Harris , Head Coach
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Minister Gordhan's decision on SAA-Takatso deal to be foced into the open
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Carol Paton - Editor-at-large at Fin24
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
The National Planning Commission (NPC) concerns on loadshedding
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Mark Swilling - Commissioner, NPC, and Co-Director of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature : Navigating the Metaverse: A Guide to Limitless Possibilities in a Web 3.0 World
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Hilary Joffe, Columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hilary Joffe - Columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day
Latest Local
National Taxi Alliances calls on govt to slash fuel prices Mandy Weiner speaks to the National Taxis Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele. 11 July 2022 2:24 PM
PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News' Babalo Ndenze and Lawson Naidoo of the Council for Advancement of SA Constitution. 11 July 2022 2:24 PM
King Misuzulu accused of alcohol abuse by uncle in bid to stop coronation This revelation was made by King Misuzulu’s uncle, Prince Mbonisi KaBhekuzulu, who detailed the alleged incident in an explosive a... 11 July 2022 2:20 PM
View all Local
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. 11 July 2022 11:25 AM
Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals Mandy Wiener speaks to Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at EWN, about the 2021 July unrest. 8 July 2022 1:53 PM
Manyi: The day of Zuma's arrest is one of the darkest in SA's history The foundation is marking a year since Zuma was jailed for contempt of court in July 2021. 7 July 2022 3:58 PM
View all Politics
How to keep your pension plans intact Refilwe Moloto interviews Saleem Sonday, Head of Group Savings at Allan Gray. 11 July 2022 2:36 PM
It's not the right time for landlords to hike rent - property expert Thabo Mdluli speaks to managing director at Belmont Property Group, Grant Smee, about tenants moving out and how it affects landlo... 8 July 2022 12:46 PM
'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers' Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money Show 7 July 2022 10:39 PM
View all Business
'How to Ruin Christmas' actor Busisiwe Lurayi passes away In the statement, it is said that Lurayi was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday by medical personnel. 11 July 2022 2:49 PM
Family matters: How to create a safe space for children to talk about abuse Clement Manyathela spoke to psychotherapist and social worker Kefilwe Mojapelo about how to ensure your child has the right langua... 11 July 2022 2:37 PM
WATCH: TikTok challenge of parent asking kids to go fight with them goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 July 2022 10:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win. 11 July 2022 1:04 PM
Late attacking brilliance gifts Wales a win over the Springboks in Bloemfontein Wales have scored their first victory against the Springboks here in South Africa. 9 July 2022 7:40 PM
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
View all Sport
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2022 9:33 AM
Grammy-winning Burna Boy and Babyface to headline DStv Delicious Festival Burna Boy and Babyface will take to the stage at the Dstv Delicious Festival, as it returns to Mzansi in September, after a 2-year... 7 July 2022 10:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win. 11 July 2022 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish. 9 July 2022 5:51 PM
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
View all Africa
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show 6 July 2022 9:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
World
Sport

Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills

11 July 2022 1:04 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Tennis
Prince George
Grand slam
#21dayLockdown
novac djokovic
Wimbledon final

[WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win.

Check out the video below of the third in line to the British throne holding tennis champion Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy.

The young royal can be seen standing between his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge while tentatively grasping the precious silverware in both hands.

"Don't drop it!" quips dad William, before 8-year-old George, decked out in a suit and tie, can be heard saying "it's quite heavy" and handing it to his mom.

Earlier in the day, Djokovic faced off against, and ultimately emerged victorious against Australian Nick Kyrgios, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) to claim his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st grand slam.

However, his opponent came under fire for his foul-language in front of young Prince George during the match.

Apparently frustrated by a 'drunk' spectator in the front row on centre court, the Australian let out a stream of expletives.

Kyrgios was later fined $4,000 for an audible obscenity in front of royalty.

RELATED: Meghan Markle: 'There were concerns about how dark his skin colour might be


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills




11 July 2022 1:04 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Tennis
Prince George
Grand slam
#21dayLockdown
novac djokovic
Wimbledon final

