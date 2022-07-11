Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills
Check out the video below of the third in line to the British throne holding tennis champion Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy.
The young royal can be seen standing between his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge while tentatively grasping the precious silverware in both hands.
"Don't drop it!" quips dad William, before 8-year-old George, decked out in a suit and tie, can be heard saying "it's quite heavy" and handing it to his mom.
‘Don’t drop it’: Novak Djokovic hands Wimbledon trophy to Prince George – Watch | Tennis News https://t.co/Kg2FW60tB0— The Eurasian Post (@UrduNewsInPaki1) July 11, 2022
Earlier in the day, Djokovic faced off against, and ultimately emerged victorious against Australian Nick Kyrgios, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) to claim his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st grand slam.
However, his opponent came under fire for his foul-language in front of young Prince George during the match.
Apparently frustrated by a 'drunk' spectator in the front row on centre court, the Australian let out a stream of expletives.
Kyrgios was later fined $4,000 for an audible obscenity in front of royalty.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills
Source : @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter
