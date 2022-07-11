PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously'

Today at 15:50 Growing concerns from pharmacy professionals regarding the Post Office being used for the delivery of medicine Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Vincent Tlala, Registrar and CEO of the SA Phamacy Council

Today at 16:10 Was the second fire at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital intentional? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mark Heywood - Founder at Section 27

Today at 16:20 Public Protector Impeachment Inquiry begins Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail

Today at 16:50 Sri Lank President agreed to step down after a weekend of massive protests. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof David Monyae - Associate Professor of Political Science & International Relations at the University of Johannesburg

Today at 17:10 Has South Africa stopped producing detectives? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Andrew Whitfield, MP, DA Shadow Minister of Police.

Today at 17:20 Where are the rising South African stars and what will it take to get one of them into a Wimbledon final? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Anthony Harris , Head Coach

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Minister Gordhan's decision on SAA-Takatso deal to be foced into the open The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Carol Paton - Editor-at-large at Fin24

Today at 18:49 ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios

Today at 19:08 The National Planning Commission (NPC) concerns on loadshedding The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Mark Swilling - Commissioner, NPC, and Co-Director of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book feature : Navigating the Metaverse: A Guide to Limitless Possibilities in a Web 3.0 World The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

