Animal slaughtering in the suburbs: Here's how to go about it





Animal slaughtering forms part of cultural or spiritual practice among a number of people in South Africa.

However, the exercise is often met with mixed reactions, especially in instances where the slaughtering goes wrong.

Relebogile Mabotja chats to City of Ekurhuleni and the National Council of SPCA (NSPCA) representatives on how to approach the matter.

Dr Samantha Lange is the City of Ekurhuleni’s environmental health practitioner and Navesh Singh is the NSPCA’s national inspector.

There are municipal by-laws that prohibit slaughtering for consumption, however, it is allowed for religious or spiritual reasons, says Lange.

Other considerations include where the animal is slaughtered and if it is openly visible to others.

We don’t want to slaughter in a way that can be observed by others. Dr Samantha Lange, Environmental health practitioner - City of Ekurhuleni

Singh says the transportation, handling and the matter of slaughtering is a huge concern for the NSPCA.

Our main concern is the way in which animals are transported… we have to check the handling of the animal and the actual slaughtering of the animal. Navesh Singh, National Inspector for the Farm Animal Unit - NSPCA

When it comes to religious or ritual slaughter animals are not pre-stunned like in abattoirs, he explains.

Listen to the full audio below: