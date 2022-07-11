Animal slaughtering in the suburbs: Here's how to go about it
Animal slaughtering forms part of cultural or spiritual practice among a number of people in South Africa.
However, the exercise is often met with mixed reactions, especially in instances where the slaughtering goes wrong.
Relebogile Mabotja chats to City of Ekurhuleni and the National Council of SPCA (NSPCA) representatives on how to approach the matter.
Dr Samantha Lange is the City of Ekurhuleni’s environmental health practitioner and Navesh Singh is the NSPCA’s national inspector.
There are municipal by-laws that prohibit slaughtering for consumption, however, it is allowed for religious or spiritual reasons, says Lange.
Other considerations include where the animal is slaughtered and if it is openly visible to others.
We don’t want to slaughter in a way that can be observed by others.Dr Samantha Lange, Environmental health practitioner - City of Ekurhuleni
Singh says the transportation, handling and the matter of slaughtering is a huge concern for the NSPCA.
Our main concern is the way in which animals are transported… we have to check the handling of the animal and the actual slaughtering of the animal.Navesh Singh, National Inspector for the Farm Animal Unit - NSPCA
When it comes to religious or ritual slaughter animals are not pre-stunned like in abattoirs, he explains.
Listen to the full audio below:
More from Lifestyle
This trolley inverter might just be the answer to all your loadshedding problems
Bruce Whitfield speaks to journalist Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios.Read More
'How to Ruin Christmas' actor Busisiwe Lurayi passes away
In the statement, it is said that Lurayi was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday by medical personnel.Read More
Family matters: How to create a safe space for children to talk about abuse
Clement Manyathela spoke to psychotherapist and social worker Kefilwe Mojapelo about how to ensure your child has the right language to express what they are experiencing.Read More
How to keep your pension plans intact
Refilwe Moloto interviews Saleem Sonday, Head of Group Savings at Allan Gray.Read More
WATCH: TikTok challenge of parent asking kids to go fight with them goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre
Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theatre Foundation after nine years.Read More
[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option
As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish.Read More
Beauty on TApp’s Mathebe Molise thrives in the business of accessible skincare
Gugu Mhlungu speaks to the innovator and entrepreneur on how she started her beauty business.Read More
[WATCH] Viral travel hack shows how to keep plane seats next to you free!
TikToker Mike Davis has shared a unique and rather off-putting way to keep fellow passengers from sitting next to you on a plane.Read More