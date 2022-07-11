Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Zulu proposes those who earn R624 or less p/m receive R350 relief grant The minister expressed this in a government gazette published on Monday. 11 July 2022 5:56 PM
Limpopo confirms first case of monkeypox in 42-year-old Swiss man Mandy Wiener interviews Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba. 11 July 2022 4:13 PM
PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News' Babalo Ndenze and Lawson Naidoo of the Council for Advancement of SA Constitution. 11 July 2022 2:24 PM
View all Local
PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News' Babalo Ndenze and Lawson Naidoo of the Council for Advancement of SA Constitution. 11 July 2022 2:24 PM
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. 11 July 2022 11:25 AM
Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals Mandy Wiener speaks to Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at EWN, about the 2021 July unrest. 8 July 2022 1:53 PM
View all Politics
Rand weakens to beyond R17 against the Dollar amid fears of a U.S recession Bruce Whitfield speaks to Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB about the rand depreciating to its weakest level since Septe... 11 July 2022 8:42 PM
Pravin Gordhan's decision on SAA-Takatso deal to be made public by court order Bruce Whitfield speaks to Carol Paton, editor-at-large at Fin24. 11 July 2022 8:42 PM
'I did start saving probably too late' - Hilary Joffe's personal money stories Bruce Whitfield interviews Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day about her attitude towards money as well as... 11 July 2022 8:41 PM
View all Business
This trolley inverter might just be the answer to all your loadshedding problems Bruce Whitfield speaks to journalist Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios. 11 July 2022 8:41 PM
Animal slaughtering in the suburbs: Here's how to go about it Relebogile Mabotja chats to City of Ekurhuleni and the National Council of SPCA representatives. 11 July 2022 4:13 PM
'How to Ruin Christmas' actor Busisiwe Lurayi passes away In the statement, it is said that Lurayi was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday by medical personnel. 11 July 2022 2:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win. 11 July 2022 1:04 PM
Late attacking brilliance gifts Wales a win over the Springboks in Bloemfontein Wales have scored their first victory against the Springboks here in South Africa. 9 July 2022 7:40 PM
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
View all Sport
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2022 9:33 AM
Grammy-winning Burna Boy and Babyface to headline DStv Delicious Festival Burna Boy and Babyface will take to the stage at the Dstv Delicious Festival, as it returns to Mzansi in September, after a 2-year... 7 July 2022 10:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win. 11 July 2022 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish. 9 July 2022 5:51 PM
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
View all Africa
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show 6 July 2022 9:19 PM
View all Opinion
Limpopo confirms first case of monkeypox in 42-year-old Swiss man

11 July 2022 4:13 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Mandy Wiener interviews Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

The Limpopo provincial health department confirmed its first case of monkeypox on Sunday.

The patient is a 42-year-old Swiss tourist.

It is South Africa’s third confirmed case of the disease.

A man with a blistering monkeypox rash. © halfpoint/123rf.com

Monkeypox is not airborne like Covid-19 but spreads through direct contact with an infectious rash.

It is also not as lethal as Covid-19.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba (scroll up to listen).

He started experiencing symptoms, including a rash, muscle ache, and fatigue. His lymph nodes were enlarged… He is currently being quarantined… We have three contacts… We are monitoring them very closely for the next 21 days…

Phophi Ramathuba, MEC - Limpopo Health

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Limpopo confirms first case of monkeypox in 42-year-old Swiss man




Zulu proposes those who earn R624 or less p/m receive R350 relief grant

11 July 2022 5:56 PM

The minister expressed this in a government gazette published on Monday.

PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously'

11 July 2022 2:24 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News' Babalo Ndenze and Lawson Naidoo of the Council for Advancement of SA Constitution.

National Taxi Alliances calls on govt to slash fuel prices

11 July 2022 2:24 PM

Mandy Weiner speaks to the National Taxis Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele.

King Misuzulu accused of alcohol abuse by uncle in bid to stop coronation

11 July 2022 2:20 PM

This revelation was made by King Misuzulu’s uncle, Prince Mbonisi KaBhekuzulu, who detailed the alleged incident in an explosive affidavit that was filed with the Pretoria High Court last week.

Over 130 empty cartridges found at Soweto tavern crime scene, says Cele

11 July 2022 2:08 PM

Twelve people were declared dead on the scene and three others succumbed to their injuries in hospital after gunmen opened fire on the crowd inside the establishment.

Home Affairs thrusts looming ZEP expiration under the spotlight

11 July 2022 1:57 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to Home Affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi about the termination of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the establishment of the Border Management Authority.

Recreating tavern spaces could help curb violence - activist

11 July 2022 1:52 PM

Vanita Daniels, Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence director, speaks to Lester Kiewit about the initiative.

"Gracious and really lovely" - Barry Ronge remembered by fellow movie critic

11 July 2022 12:08 PM

CapeTalk/702 movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds pays tribute to friend and fellow movie critic Barry Ronge who died on 3 July.

Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP

11 July 2022 11:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

'Mass shootings in South Africa are very rare, where was crime intelligence?'

11 July 2022 9:06 AM

Criminologist professor Jaco Barkhuizen says what happened over the weekend where 19 people were killed in taverns is disconcerting.

