Limpopo confirms first case of monkeypox in 42-year-old Swiss man
The Limpopo provincial health department confirmed its first case of monkeypox on Sunday.
The patient is a 42-year-old Swiss tourist.
It is South Africa’s third confirmed case of the disease.
Monkeypox is not airborne like Covid-19 but spreads through direct contact with an infectious rash.
It is also not as lethal as Covid-19.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba (scroll up to listen).
He started experiencing symptoms, including a rash, muscle ache, and fatigue. His lymph nodes were enlarged… He is currently being quarantined… We have three contacts… We are monitoring them very closely for the next 21 days…Phophi Ramathuba, MEC - Limpopo Health
