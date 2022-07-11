King Misuzulu accused of alcohol abuse by uncle in bid to stop coronation
DURBAN - King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has been accused of getting into a drunken rage and attacking his late father and predecessor, King Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu.
This revelation was made by King Misuzulu’s uncle, Prince Mbonisi KaBhekuzulu, who detailed the alleged incident in an explosive affidavit that was filed with the Pretoria High Court last week.
The affidavit forms part of an urgent bid on the part of Prince Mbonisi and 12 others to interdict King Misuzulu’s coronation from going ahead.
This pending an application currently before the same court, challenging the lawfulness of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recognition of King Misuzulu as the monarch.
In it, Prince Mbonisi claims King Misuzulu’s supposed ‘outburst’ is but one of a series of allegations that “uniquely disqualify” him as heir to the Zulu throne.
In his affidavit, Prince Mbonisi claims King Misuzulu “in a rage of drunkenness attacked and insulted his late father and predecessor during a birthday celebration" and that he was demanding he be given his throne.
The incident was reported to the Zulu royal family as “an abomination and an insult to the Zulu throne,” Prince Mbonisi said, adding it was “unheard of” in Zulu culture.
In the same affidavit, Prince Mbonisi also levels claims of incest and drug abuse against King Misuzulu.
He said he initially sought to keep these allegations private but that they had since spilled over into the public domain in any case and that while he did so “with a heavy heart,” he was now obliged to raise them.
Spokesperson for the Zulu royal household Prince Thulani Zulu said they would be opposing the case and were in the process of drafting papers but declined to comment further at this stage.
The case is expected to be heard later this month.
This article first appeared on EWN : King Misuzulu accused of alcohol abuse by uncle in bid to stop coronation
Source : AFP
More from Local
National Taxi Alliances calls on govt to slash fuel prices
Mandy Weiner speaks to the National Taxis Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele.Read More
PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News' Babalo Ndenze and Lawson Naidoo of the Council for Advancement of SA Constitution.Read More
Over 130 empty cartridges found at Soweto tavern crime scene, says Cele
Twelve people were declared dead on the scene and three others succumbed to their injuries in hospital after gunmen opened fire on the crowd inside the establishment.Read More
Home Affairs thrusts looming ZEP expiration under the spotlight
Clement Manyathela spoke to Home Affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi about the termination of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the establishment of the Border Management Authority.Read More
Recreating tavern spaces could help curb violence - activist
Vanita Daniels, Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence director, speaks to Lester Kiewit about the initiative.Read More
"Gracious and really lovely" - Barry Ronge remembered by fellow movie critic
CapeTalk/702 movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds pays tribute to friend and fellow movie critic Barry Ronge who died on 3 July.Read More
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP
Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.Read More
'Mass shootings in South Africa are very rare, where was crime intelligence?'
Criminologist professor Jaco Barkhuizen says what happened over the weekend where 19 people were killed in taverns is disconcerting.Read More
Remembering Barry Ronge: 'He was kind, unbelievably witty'
702 early breakfast host Africa Melane and author Jenny Crwys-Williams talk about the impact Barry Ronge had on them.Read More