'I did start saving probably too late' - Hilary Joffe's personal money stories

11 July 2022 8:41 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Business Day
The Money Show
Hilary Joffe
Other People's Money

Bruce Whitfield interviews Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day about her attitude towards money as well as her spending & saving habits.
  • Hilary Joffe is a journalist, columnist and editor at Business Day
  • She also served as Eskom's national spokesperson for three years

Hilary Joffe is regarded as one of South Africa’s most distinguished journalists, but she also has deep knowledge of business, finance and policy-making having worked at the likes of Standard Bank as an economist, and even as a spokesperson at Eskom.

Joffe is a Business Day columnist & editor-at-large for Business Day, and once worked as senior adviser at leading corporate advisory firm Brunswick.

In 2010, Hilary took on the role of general manager and national spokesperson for Eskom, where she worked for three years, leading a turnaround of the South African power utility’s communications strategy.

She's the daughter of Jewish immigrant parents. He father was an engineer and her mother a social worker, who was raised in a relatively comfortable environment.

Despite her in-depth knowledge of finance, having written about it for several publications and having worked at Standard Bank, she admits she hasn't always been very adept about her personal finances.

My dad, I remember him saying probably more than once, 'you must do what you love, and ideally do what can make a difference. And if you happen to make some money, that's also good.' That was the attitude that we were brought up with. It's an important value to have.

Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day

I did start saving probably too late. I've been relatively disciplined, but I suppose I am very fortunate that I do own my own house....many people do not have that luxury.

Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day

Some of these low-paid professions, of which journalism is one, there's a real problem with hiring and retaining them in journalism because many of them cannot afford to stay.

Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day

Listen to the article for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'I did start saving probably too late' - Hilary Joffe's personal money stories














