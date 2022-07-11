'I did start saving probably too late' - Hilary Joffe's personal money stories
- Hilary Joffe is a journalist, columnist and editor at Business Day
- She also served as Eskom's national spokesperson for three years
Hilary Joffe is regarded as one of South Africa’s most distinguished journalists, but she also has deep knowledge of business, finance and policy-making having worked at the likes of Standard Bank as an economist, and even as a spokesperson at Eskom.
Joffe is a Business Day columnist & editor-at-large for Business Day, and once worked as senior adviser at leading corporate advisory firm Brunswick.
In 2010, Hilary took on the role of general manager and national spokesperson for Eskom, where she worked for three years, leading a turnaround of the South African power utility’s communications strategy.
She's the daughter of Jewish immigrant parents. He father was an engineer and her mother a social worker, who was raised in a relatively comfortable environment.
Despite her in-depth knowledge of finance, having written about it for several publications and having worked at Standard Bank, she admits she hasn't always been very adept about her personal finances.
My dad, I remember him saying probably more than once, 'you must do what you love, and ideally do what can make a difference. And if you happen to make some money, that's also good.' That was the attitude that we were brought up with. It's an important value to have.Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day
I did start saving probably too late. I've been relatively disciplined, but I suppose I am very fortunate that I do own my own house....many people do not have that luxury.Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day
Some of these low-paid professions, of which journalism is one, there's a real problem with hiring and retaining them in journalism because many of them cannot afford to stay.Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day
Listen to the article for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'I did start saving probably too late' - Hilary Joffe's personal money stories
More from Business
Rand weakens to beyond R17 against the Dollar amid fears of a U.S recession
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB about the rand depreciating to its weakest level since September 2020.Read More
Pravin Gordhan's decision on SAA-Takatso deal to be made public by court order
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Carol Paton, editor-at-large at Fin24.Read More
This trolley inverter might just be the answer to all your loadshedding problems
Bruce Whitfield speaks to journalist Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios.Read More
How to keep your pension plans intact
Refilwe Moloto interviews Saleem Sonday, Head of Group Savings at Allan Gray.Read More
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP
Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.Read More
It's not the right time for landlords to hike rent - property expert
Thabo Mdluli speaks to managing director at Belmont Property Group, Grant Smee, about tenants moving out and how it affects landlords.Read More
'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers'
Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money ShowRead More
Bidvest goes big in Australia with R1.8bn deal to buy cleaning company
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO of Bidvest.Read More
Unique business opportunity: 67 minutes of mentoring from top SA CEOs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Yolanda Cuba, founder of The Mentorship Boardroom, about this year's Mandela Day initiative.Read More