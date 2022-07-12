Mthethwa’s R30m new national orchestra is folly, says CT Philharmonic Orchestra
The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has reportedly set-in motion a R30 million project towards the establishment of a National Philharmonic Orchestra due to be announced on Thursday.
Concerns have been raised by parliamentarians and the music industry, especially considering the recent R22 million flag project, which resulted in public outrage in May.
John Maytham speaks to Louis Heyneman, Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra’s CEO about his concerns.
Heyneman says the project is an unnecessary duplication as they already have training programmes that develop young players.
We can’t afford it and we don’t need it; I think it’s a folly, a personal folly of Nathi Mthethwa.Louis Heyneman, CEO - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
He adds that the players are not allocated on merit but placed at random.
There are no auditions done, they just invite whoever is on their list of players, they invite totally at random players to come and play for this orchestra, It’s a total duplication and a waste of money.’Louis Heyneman, CEO - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
Scroll up to listen to the full audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mthethwa’s R30m new national orchestra is folly, says CT Philharmonic Orchestra
More from Local
Phoenix a year after the July riots: who will help the victims?
A year ago, 36 people were killed in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal during racial profiling when looting and violence spread through the province.Read More
Lack of detectives contributing to low conviction rate - DA
John Perlman speaks to the Democratic Alliance spokesperson on police, Andrew Whitfield, about the state of detectives within the South African Police Service (SAPS).Read More
Zulu proposes those who earn R624 or less p/m receive R350 relief grant
The minister expressed this in a government gazette published on Monday.Read More
Limpopo confirms first case of monkeypox in 42-year-old Swiss man
Mandy Wiener interviews Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba.Read More
PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News' Babalo Ndenze and Lawson Naidoo of the Council for Advancement of SA Constitution.Read More
National Taxi Alliances calls on govt to slash fuel prices
Mandy Weiner speaks to the National Taxis Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele.Read More
King Misuzulu accused of alcohol abuse by uncle in bid to stop coronation
This revelation was made by King Misuzulu’s uncle, Prince Mbonisi KaBhekuzulu, who detailed the alleged incident in an explosive affidavit that was filed with the Pretoria High Court last week.Read More
Over 130 empty cartridges found at Soweto tavern crime scene, says Cele
Twelve people were declared dead on the scene and three others succumbed to their injuries in hospital after gunmen opened fire on the crowd inside the establishment.Read More
Home Affairs thrusts looming ZEP expiration under the spotlight
Clement Manyathela spoke to Home Affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi about the termination of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the establishment of the Border Management Authority.Read More