Rand weakens to beyond R17 against the Dollar amid fears of a U.S recession





A dollar now costs more than R17

It's the weakest level the rand has traded at since September 2020

The weakening rand is being driven by fears of a U.S recession as well as domestic and other global economic factors

South African rand banknotes. Picture: Cindy Archillies/Eyewitness New

The rand weakened past R17 to the dollar on Monday, as the U.S economy appears to be showing signs of heading into a recession.

The South African currency closed the day trading at R17,07, its weakest level since September 2020.

It's been a tough time for the rand, which took a battering in the first week of July as as fears over a looming global recession grow during a time of high economic uncertainty.

It's obviously being driven by a whole flux of negative news on the domestic front and the external front. Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB

IN the past month, we've weakened about 7%. I suppose the fears if a U.S recession are coming into the market and obviously what's happening with regards to the Chinese situation with regards to potential more lockdowns there. Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB

History has shown that the rand tends to weaken sharply when the economics world edges near a recession. Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB

