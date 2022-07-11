This trolley inverter might just be the answer to all your loadshedding problems
- RCT megapower 1kva/1000w is a mobile inverter on wheels
- The device is perfect for a home setup and allows you to power up several lights, TV and computer
- It allows you to wheel it in and out of a room if and when it's required for use
- It costs under R 8000
It's not a name that rolls easily off the tongue, but the RCT megapower 1kva/1000w inverter can roll in and out of your house when you need it most.
This power back up system might just the device that will sort out your home loadshedding problems once and for all.
Fitted on a trolley, the device is mobile and allows you to move it around when necessary, and with very little hassle you could even transport it to a different location if the need arises.
The RCT Inverter with trolley is perfect for backup power for running lights, TVs, computers and small appliances when there is load shedding and power outages.
At a cost of R7 199.00, excluding VAT, this alternative power source is still too costly for the majority for most South Africans.
It's not a particularly user friendly name, but it is a particularly user friendly product.Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine
RELATED: Alternate power sources during load shedding - What are the options?
It's exactly what most people are looking for, for their home setup. What's really great about it is, it's a trolley. A big metal box on wheels that you can move around.Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine
If you can't afford a whole solar renewable battery solution, this is the kind of thing you get for your home.Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : This trolley inverter might just be the answer to all your loadshedding problems
