Impeachment process on Mkhwebane should be concluded by September - reporter

Today at 15:10
EWN: Senzo Meyiwa trial back in court.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise - Eyewitness News Reporter
Today at 15:16
PSA Newhawu to resume strike action at SARS amid tax season
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Reuben Maleka - Assistant General Manager at Public Servants Association of South Africa
Today at 15:20
Day 2 of the National Assembly's hearings in the impeachment proceedings against suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 15:50
An investigation into UNISA's accounting courses reveals worryingly low standards
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Moses Hlongoane - Executive Dean at the College of Accounting Sciences at Unisa
Today at 16:10
SA at risk of being put on financial grey list
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ishmail Momoniat - Deputy Director General at National Treasury
Today at 16:20
{FEATURE} #MyHomeTown- Toekomsrus
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Daniel Nicksen
Today at 16:50
New British prime minister to be announced on September 5
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Olly Barrat, Director of Europe and Africa; TV Correspondent for Feature Story
Today at 17:10
Eskom intensify process to replace failed electricity infrastructure amid shortages of mini-substations and transformers.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Daphne Mokwena Senior Manager :Customer Services
Today at 17:20
South Africa experiencing an oversupply of citrus resulting from a high volume of fruit harvested
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Deon Joubert, special Citrus Growers Association envoy for market access and EU Matters
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
UberFiles: How the e-hailing service lied about their model in order to enter new markets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Mathetha Mokonyama, CSIR - Leads the transport systems and operations impact area at the CSIR
Today at 18:50
What the delays at Koeberg power station mean for SA's energy crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nkgabiseng Motau - Founding Partner at Think Creative Africa
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Victor Kgomoeswana - Author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Impeachment process on Mkhwebane should be concluded by September - reporter

12 July 2022 8:25 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Parliament
Impeachment
Busisiwe Mkwebane

Where are we in the inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold the Public Protector's office?

Section 194 inquiry into the fitness to hold office by suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane continues on Tuesday.

It’s been almost three years since the Democratic Alliance lodged its motion for Mkhwebane’s impeachment.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to News24 parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber on Tuesday, who said the Mkwebane is fighting the impeachment procedure, not its merits.

The ANC has been adamant that they are going into this with an open mind, and their vote will be determining.

Jan Gerber, Parliamentary reporter - News24

By the end of September, they should be done it the report which goes to the national assembly.

Jan Gerber, Parliamentary reporter - News24

It is a political process.

Jan Gerber, Parliamentary reporter - News24

Listen to the full interview below:




