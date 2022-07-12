Phoenix a year after the July riots: who will help the victims?
JOHANNESBURG - One of the survivors of the Phoenix violence in July last year says nothing has been done for the victims yet,.
A year ago, 36 African people were killed in what has since been found to be racial profiling during riots and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Residents barricaded the streets claiming to protect the area from looters, and then turned on those who approached them.
Chris Biyela narrowly escaped death when he came across a group vigilantes while exiting the Durban township of Phoenix after work in July last year.
“I was harshly stopped, and the mob approached me. Not only did people approach me, the mob, but a lot of people also came to my car," he said. "Definitely, they were armed. Some were carrying guns, bush knives, bat sticks and stones.”
He says his car was destroyed and he was assaulted.
But, unlike other victims who were killed in the area, his life was saved when one of the vigilantes recognised him.
A year later, he says they have been expecting some sort of help from government to assist survivors who were badly injured, some of whom cannot continue working.
“We thought maybe government would put them on a special grant or something as part of a relief way for their situation, but nothing has been done.”
Some of the cases of those arrested will only go trial next year. So the quest for justice remains a waiting game.
This article first appeared on EWN : Phoenix a year after the July riots: who will help the victims?
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Mthethwa’s R30m new national orchestra is folly, says CT Philharmonic Orchestra
John Maytham speaks to Louis Heyneman, Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra’s CEO about his concerns.Read More
Lack of detectives contributing to low conviction rate - DA
John Perlman speaks to the Democratic Alliance spokesperson on police, Andrew Whitfield, about the state of detectives within the South African Police Service (SAPS).Read More
Zulu proposes those who earn R624 or less p/m receive R350 relief grant
The minister expressed this in a government gazette published on Monday.Read More
Limpopo confirms first case of monkeypox in 42-year-old Swiss man
Mandy Wiener interviews Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba.Read More
PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News' Babalo Ndenze and Lawson Naidoo of the Council for Advancement of SA Constitution.Read More
National Taxi Alliances calls on govt to slash fuel prices
Mandy Weiner speaks to the National Taxis Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele.Read More
King Misuzulu accused of alcohol abuse by uncle in bid to stop coronation
This revelation was made by King Misuzulu’s uncle, Prince Mbonisi KaBhekuzulu, who detailed the alleged incident in an explosive affidavit that was filed with the Pretoria High Court last week.Read More
Over 130 empty cartridges found at Soweto tavern crime scene, says Cele
Twelve people were declared dead on the scene and three others succumbed to their injuries in hospital after gunmen opened fire on the crowd inside the establishment.Read More
Home Affairs thrusts looming ZEP expiration under the spotlight
Clement Manyathela spoke to Home Affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi about the termination of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the establishment of the Border Management Authority.Read More