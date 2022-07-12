Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
In conversation - Expanding Cannabis industry in South Africa
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Garth Strachan, New Policy Head in the Presidency
Today at 11:05
World of work - Re-entry stress as companies plan to go back to work
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Marlet Trump, Life, Executive and Business Coach
Today at 11:35
Health and wellness - Understanding what a phantom pregnancy is
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ryan Fuller Cell
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nkgabiseng Motau - Founding Partner at Think Creative Africa
Latest Local
Phoenix a year after the July riots: who will help the victims? A year ago, 36 people were killed in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal during racial profiling when looting and violence spread through the p... 12 July 2022 7:44 AM
Mthethwa’s R30m new national orchestra is folly, says CT Philharmonic Orchestra John Maythem speaks to Louis Heyneman, Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra’s CEO about his concerns. 12 July 2022 6:21 AM
Lack of detectives contributing to low conviction rate - DA John Perlman speaks to the Democratic Alliance spokesperson on police, Andrew Whitfield, about the state of detectives within the... 12 July 2022 6:16 AM
PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News' Babalo Ndenze and Lawson Naidoo of the Council for Advancement of SA Constitution. 11 July 2022 2:24 PM
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. 11 July 2022 11:25 AM
Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals Mandy Wiener speaks to Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at EWN, about the 2021 July unrest. 8 July 2022 1:53 PM
Rand weakens to beyond R17 against the Dollar amid fears of a U.S recession Bruce Whitfield speaks to Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB about the rand depreciating to its weakest level since Septe... 11 July 2022 8:42 PM
Pravin Gordhan's decision on SAA-Takatso deal to be made public by court order Bruce Whitfield speaks to Carol Paton, editor-at-large at Fin24. 11 July 2022 8:42 PM
'I did start saving probably too late' - Hilary Joffe's personal money stories Bruce Whitfield interviews Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day about her attitude towards money as well as... 11 July 2022 8:41 PM
This trolley inverter might just be the answer to all your loadshedding problems Bruce Whitfield speaks to journalist Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios. 11 July 2022 8:41 PM
Animal slaughtering in the suburbs: Here's how to go about it Relebogile Mabotja chats to City of Ekurhuleni and the National Council of SPCA representatives. 11 July 2022 4:13 PM
'How to Ruin Christmas' actor Busisiwe Lurayi passes away In the statement, it is said that Lurayi was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday by medical personnel. 11 July 2022 2:49 PM
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win. 11 July 2022 1:04 PM
Late attacking brilliance gifts Wales a win over the Springboks in Bloemfontein Wales have scored their first victory against the Springboks here in South Africa. 9 July 2022 7:40 PM
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2022 9:33 AM
Grammy-winning Burna Boy and Babyface to headline DStv Delicious Festival Burna Boy and Babyface will take to the stage at the Dstv Delicious Festival, as it returns to Mzansi in September, after a 2-year... 7 July 2022 10:08 AM
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win. 11 July 2022 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish. 9 July 2022 5:51 PM
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show 6 July 2022 9:19 PM
Phoenix a year after the July riots: who will help the victims?

12 July 2022 7:44 AM
by Nhlanhla Mabaso
Phoenix
July riots

A year ago, 36 people were killed in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal during racial profiling when looting and violence spread through the province.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the survivors of the Phoenix violence in July last year says nothing has been done for the victims yet,.

A year ago, 36 African people were killed in what has since been found to be racial profiling during riots and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Residents barricaded the streets claiming to protect the area from looters, and then turned on those who approached them.

Chris Biyela narrowly escaped death when he came across a group vigilantes while exiting the Durban township of Phoenix after work in July last year.

“I was harshly stopped, and the mob approached me. Not only did people approach me, the mob, but a lot of people also came to my car," he said. "Definitely, they were armed. Some were carrying guns, bush knives, bat sticks and stones.”

He says his car was destroyed and he was assaulted.

But, unlike other victims who were killed in the area, his life was saved when one of the vigilantes recognised him.

A year later, he says they have been expecting some sort of help from government to assist survivors who were badly injured, some of whom cannot continue working.

“We thought maybe government would put them on a special grant or something as part of a relief way for their situation, but nothing has been done.”

Some of the cases of those arrested will only go trial next year. So the quest for justice remains a waiting game.


This article first appeared on EWN : Phoenix a year after the July riots: who will help the victims?




