



Sri Lanka has been riddled with protest action that has been sparked by the country's economic crisis that has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country's economy saw a total collapse following the pandemic where inflation skyrocketed with an estimated 70% increase in the coming month.

The country's currency has also weakened in the process.

Sri Lanka relies heavily on imported goods and materials and this has placed a tremendous strain on the country and its population.

This comes in the face of stark increases in energy prices - which have resulted in fuel and power shortages.

Journalist and economic research analyst in Sri Lanka Shiran Illanperuma said that this could present Sri Lanka as the first domino to fall in developing countries as protest action continued.

However, Illanperuma is skeptical to call this a revolution due to the lack of clear leadership involved and different agendas between interest groups.

When people characterise it as a revolution, in some ways, I feel it's a bit too premature because we don't know who is the central committee of the protest, so to speak. There's no clear leadership on the ground. There's very much a contestation that's happening between different interest groups. Shiran Illanperuma, journalist and economic research analyst

This might have adverse effects in the country where a lack of a clear agenda resembles the Arab Spring - which saw a number of Arabian countries protest, only to succumb to worsening conditions.

The nature of these protests not having concrete economic demands, not having some sort of solidified leadership, made them very weak, very vulnerable to infiltration. If you look at a lot of these countries where [the] Arab Spring happened, many of them are much worse off today than they were back then. Shiran Illanperuma, journalist and economic research analyst

Listen to the full interview above.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Sri Lankan protests explained