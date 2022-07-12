Price Check finds no evidence of price gouging on alternative power sources
South Africa is going to its third consecutive week of load shedding, and many people have opted for energy alternatives to cope.
How is the increased demand for alternative power sources affecting the price?
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Price Check chief executive officer Kevin Tucker about whether there have been price increases on alternative power products.
Price Check is a company that reviews price lists from various online retailers and tracks the trends and compares prices across similar products.
According to Tucker, Price Check has found that there has been no significant price gouging on alternative energy products as a result of load shedding.
In fact, Price Check found that prices on alternative power sources had gone down.
We’ve looked at a bunch of prices and we don’t actually see major increases in prices across products, at least over the last two months. So, since the major load shedding hit us, we haven’t really seen any kind of price gauging that one may think is happening.Kevin Tucker, Price Check CEO
While it is possible to see some level of price increases in the future as a result of general costs increasing and the rand being weaker, it seems that at this stage manufacturers are aiming to create the most competitive low prices to draw in customers.
It seems that the price competition is a much stronger driving force than the will to gauge their customers in terms of price.Kevin Tucker, Price Check CEO
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Price Check finds no evidence of price gouging on alternative power sources
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_80650753_led-bulb-grow-up-from-the-pot-and-coins-stracks-for-saving-energy-concept.html?vti=nqwspgtpm7pd71ixxl-1-58
More from Local
SAPU calls out Cele for shifting focus following tattoo comments
Lester Kiewit speaks to Lesiba Thobakgale, National spokesperson at South African Police Union, about Minister of Police Bheki Cele's comments on officers with tattoos.Read More
DA leader finds decision not to set up committee on Phala Phala 'unfathomable'
Mandy Wiener spoke to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the party’s response to this decision.Read More
Switched on: SA's power woes can be over using this 10-point plan says CPT Mayor
The City of Cape Town has published a 10-point plan it says could end load shedding.Read More
Nehawu to down tools after wage negotiations with SARS deadlock
The Union has rejected the employer's offer of a 1.39% pay hike saying it's an insult to its members who helped SARS exceed its collection target in the previous year.Read More
Load shedding: 'All energy capacity in SA should be brought together'
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Presidential Climate Commission commissioner Joanne Yawitch says everyone who has solutions should come to the table.Read More
Fred and Marties Soup Kitchen gets a visit from The Dis-Chem Foundation
Every time you swipe your Dis-Chem & Dis-Chem Baby City Benefits card YOU make it possible to help communities.Read More
Impeachment process on Mkhwebane should be concluded by September - reporter
Where are we in the inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold the Public Protector's office?Read More
Phoenix a year after the July riots: who will help the victims?
A year ago, 36 people were killed in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal during racial profiling when looting and violence spread through the province.Read More
Mthethwa’s R30m new national orchestra is folly, says CT Philharmonic Orchestra
John Maytham speaks to Louis Heyneman, Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra’s CEO about his concerns.Read More