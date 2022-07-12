Load shedding: 'All energy capacity in SA should be brought together'
The Presidential Climate Commission is calling on the government to declare the rolling blackouts as an energy emergency.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Presidential Climate Commission commissioner Joanne Yawitch says everyone who has solutions should come to the table.
Currently, South Africa is experiencing rolling power cuts, which have seen the country plunged into various stages of load shedding in recent weeks.
RELATED: Eskom cannot solve this problem alone - Prof Tinyiko Maluleke
We would use that declaration to be able to open up the way. We feel that we should bring all the capacity in the country together.Joanne Yawitch, commissioner - Presidential Climate Commission
It would be good to get more than a gigawatts of renewables onto the grid. We do need storage and backup for peaking and we do need to build these in areas of the country where there are grid connections at the moment.Joanne Yawitch, commissioner - Presidential Climate Commission
Energy analyst Chris Yelland says there should be growing pressure to declare an energy emergency.
We should not neglect small renewable energy, here I am talking about rooftop solar installations.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and managing director - EE Business Intelligence
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_158173091_koeberg-nuclear-power-station-on-a-hazy-day.html?vti=oebky01lche4zwxsqy-1-2
More from Local
SAPU calls out Cele for shifting focus following tattoo comments
Lester Kiewit speaks to Lesiba Thobakgale, National spokesperson at South African Police Union, about Minister of Police Bheki Cele's comments on officers with tattoos.Read More
DA leader finds decision not to set up committee on Phala Phala 'unfathomable'
Mandy Wiener spoke to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the party’s response to this decision.Read More
Switched on: SA's power woes can be over using this 10-point plan says CPT Mayor
The City of Cape Town has published a 10-point plan it says could end load shedding.Read More
Nehawu to down tools after wage negotiations with SARS deadlock
The Union has rejected the employer's offer of a 1.39% pay hike saying it's an insult to its members who helped SARS exceed its collection target in the previous year.Read More
Price Check finds no evidence of price gouging on alternative power sources
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Price Check chief executive officer Kevin Tucker about whether there have been price increases on alternative power products.Read More
Fred and Marties Soup Kitchen gets a visit from The Dis-Chem Foundation
Every time you swipe your Dis-Chem & Dis-Chem Baby City Benefits card YOU make it possible to help communities.Read More
Impeachment process on Mkhwebane should be concluded by September - reporter
Where are we in the inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold the Public Protector's office?Read More
Phoenix a year after the July riots: who will help the victims?
A year ago, 36 people were killed in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal during racial profiling when looting and violence spread through the province.Read More
Mthethwa’s R30m new national orchestra is folly, says CT Philharmonic Orchestra
John Maytham speaks to Louis Heyneman, Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra’s CEO about his concerns.Read More