Playbox allows South Africans to learn skills from celebrities

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN: Senzo Meyiwa trial back in court.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise - Eyewitness News Reporter
Today at 15:16
PSA Newhawu to resume strike action at SARS amid tax season
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Reuben Maleka - Assistant General Manager at Public Servants Association of South Africa
Today at 15:20
Day 2 of the National Assembly's hearings in the impeachment proceedings against suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 15:50
An investigation into UNISA's accounting courses reveals worryingly low standards
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Moses Hlongoane - Executive Dean at the College of Accounting Sciences at Unisa
Today at 16:10
SA at risk of being put on financial grey list
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ishmail Momoniat - Deputy Director General at National Treasury
Today at 16:20
{FEATURE} #MyHomeTown- Toekomsrus
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Daniel Nicksen
Today at 16:50
New British prime minister to be announced on September 5
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Olly Barrat, Director of Europe and Africa; TV Correspondent for Feature Story
Today at 17:10
Eskom intensify process to replace failed electricity infrastructure amid shortages of mini-substations and transformers.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Daphne Mokwena Senior Manager :Customer Services
Today at 17:20
South Africa experiencing an oversupply of citrus resulting from a high volume of fruit harvested
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Deon Joubert, special Citrus Growers Association envoy for market access and EU Matters
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
UberFiles: How the e-hailing service lied about their model in order to enter new markets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Mathetha Mokonyama, CSIR - Leads the transport systems and operations impact area at the CSIR
Today at 18:50
What the delays at Koeberg power station mean for SA's energy crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nkgabiseng Motau - Founding Partner at Think Creative Africa
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Victor Kgomoeswana - Author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
SAPU calls out Cele for shifting focus following tattoo comments Lester Kiewit speaks to Lesiba Thobakgale, National spokesperson at South African Police Union, about Minister of Police Bheki Cel... 12 July 2022 3:06 PM
DA leader finds decision not to set up committee on Phala Phala 'unfathomable' Mandy Wiener spoke to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the party’s response to this decision. 12 July 2022 1:49 PM
Switched on: SA's power woes can be over using this 10-point plan says CPT Mayor The City of Cape Town has published a 10-point plan it says could end load shedding. 12 July 2022 1:12 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa expected to call family meeting soon over energy crisis Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor at Business Day, speaks to Mandy about the country's energy crisis. 12 July 2022 2:05 PM
DA leader finds decision not to set up committee on Phala Phala 'unfathomable' Mandy Wiener spoke to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the party’s response to this decision. 12 July 2022 1:49 PM
PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News' Babalo Ndenze and Lawson Naidoo of the Council for Advancement of SA Constitution. 11 July 2022 2:24 PM
View all Politics
Hate going to work? Here’s how to deal with a horrible manager Clement Manyathela speaks to business coach Dr. Marlet Tromp about how to protect yourself from a toxic work environment. 12 July 2022 2:28 PM
Ramaphosa expected to call family meeting soon over energy crisis Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor at Business Day, speaks to Mandy about the country's energy crisis. 12 July 2022 2:05 PM
Nehawu to down tools after wage negotiations with SARS deadlock The Union has rejected the employer's offer of a 1.39% pay hike saying it's an insult to its members who helped SARS exceed its co... 12 July 2022 1:07 PM
View all Business
'Phantom pregnancies are more common among depressed women' Clement Manyathela interviews psychiatrist Dr Ryan Fuller to explain how a phantom pregnancy occurs. 12 July 2022 1:36 PM
Playbox allows South Africans to learn skills from celebrities Bongani Bingwa speaks to co-founders of Playbox, Mark Levy and Natasha Fracchiolla, about the new online platform - which will all... 12 July 2022 10:49 AM
Pet mom comes up with clever way to help dog with separation anxiety Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 July 2022 9:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023 Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the poss... 12 July 2022 1:56 PM
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win. 11 July 2022 1:04 PM
Late attacking brilliance gifts Wales a win over the Springboks in Bloemfontein Wales have scored their first victory against the Springboks here in South Africa. 9 July 2022 7:40 PM
View all Sport
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2022 9:33 AM
Grammy-winning Burna Boy and Babyface to headline DStv Delicious Festival Burna Boy and Babyface will take to the stage at the Dstv Delicious Festival, as it returns to Mzansi in September, after a 2-year... 7 July 2022 10:08 AM
View all Entertainment
The Sri Lankan protests explained Refilwe Moloto speaks to a journalist and economic research analyst in Sri Lanka, Shiran Illanperuma, about the protest action ha... 12 July 2022 9:53 AM
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win. 11 July 2022 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish. 9 July 2022 5:51 PM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
View all Africa
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. 11 July 2022 11:25 AM
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
View all Opinion
Playbox allows South Africans to learn skills from celebrities

12 July 2022 10:49 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Elearning
masterclass
creatives
Playbox

Bongani Bingwa speaks to co-founders of Playbox, Mark Levy and Natasha Fracchiolla, about the new online platform - which will allow people to watch 10-minute online lessons taught by South Africa's greatest trailblazers.

Playbox is a new eLearning platform where you can learn skills from some of South Africa's prolific individuals.

The platform, which launched last week, is a space for South Africans to view ten-minute long lessons from award-winning trailblazers such as Lucas Radebe, Maps Maponyane and Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

Inspired by a phone call that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, Playbox aims to bridge the gap between education and entertainment through Hollywood-quality online lessons.

The platform operates much like Masterclass where it imagines "a world where you can because they did".

We've filmed them kind of Hollywood quality and we've put them onto a platform that if you're familiar with 'Masterclass' will be very, very familiar to you. Similar style, similar concept, but featuring exclusively South Africans teaching their skills.

Mark Levy, co-founder - Playbox

Along with teaching people extraordinary things through extraordinary people, Playbox also aims to honour the South African story through the people teaching these skills.

We really want to honor the South African story through Playbox. It's part and parcel of what we're doing. It's our ethos and we've got incredible South Africans sharing their story that informs the skills that they're transferring.

Natasha Fracchiolla, Co-founder - Playbox

Playbox is available on a special now for R99 per month. Those only looking a particular lesson have the option to purchase a single quote from one episode.

Find out more about Playbox here.

Listen to the full interview below.




12 July 2022 10:49 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Elearning
masterclass
creatives
Playbox

More from Lifestyle

'Phantom pregnancies are more common among depressed women'

12 July 2022 1:36 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews psychiatrist Dr Ryan Fuller to explain how a phantom pregnancy occurs.

Read More arrow_forward

Pet mom comes up with clever way to help dog with separation anxiety

12 July 2022 9:29 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Simone Biles mistaken for a 12-year-old and given a colouring book goes viral

12 July 2022 8:37 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

This trolley inverter might just be the answer to all your loadshedding problems

11 July 2022 8:41 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to journalist Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios.

Read More arrow_forward

Animal slaughtering in the suburbs: Here's how to go about it

11 July 2022 4:13 PM

Relebogile Mabotja chats to City of Ekurhuleni and the National Council of SPCA representatives.

Read More arrow_forward

'How to Ruin Christmas' actor Busisiwe Lurayi passes away

11 July 2022 2:49 PM

In the statement, it is said that Lurayi was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday by medical personnel.

Read More arrow_forward

Family matters: How to create a safe space for children to talk about abuse

11 July 2022 2:37 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to psychotherapist and social worker Kefilwe Mojapelo about how to ensure your child has the right language to express what they are experiencing.

Read More arrow_forward

How to keep your pension plans intact

11 July 2022 2:36 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Saleem Sonday, Head of Group Savings at Allan Gray.

Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: TikTok challenge of parent asking kids to go fight with them goes viral

11 July 2022 10:43 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre

11 July 2022 9:45 AM

Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theatre Foundation after nine years.

Read More arrow_forward

Phoenix a year after the July riots: who will help the victims?

Local

'SA can reap massive economic benefits of regulating cannabis industry'

Business

Nehawu to down tools after wage negotiations with SARS deadlock

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Meyiwa murder trial: Accused number 3 claims life's under threat in prison

12 July 2022 2:48 PM

City of Ekurhuleni beefs up security around its electricity infrastructure

12 July 2022 1:51 PM

Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry hears what constitutes a fit, proper PP

12 July 2022 1:41 PM

