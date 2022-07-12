Celebrate and honour Madiba’s legacy and give back this #MandelaDay





67 minutes are dedicated to helping others every year on Nelson Mandela's birthday, 18 July. It is 67 minutes to mark the 67 years Mandela spent as a public servant. There have been many celebrations of International Nelson Mandela Day since it was launched by the United Nations in 2009.

The Mandela Foundation announced on Monday that food security would be the theme of this year's International Nelson Mandela Day. The CEO of the Foundation, Sello Hatang, urged people to do good around the world on July 18th.

There are so many ways to get involved on a large or a small scale.

Volunteer

If you're looking for volunteer work you wouldn't need to break a sweat, think about helping your church landscape their garden or painting walls. Several organizations, individuals, and charities could certainly benefit from some assistance.

Donate used things

It is winter and not everyone has access to a hot bath or a pile of blankets. You can celebrate Mandela Day by donating old warm clothes, shoes, blankets, and socks. You can also donate old home-wares, appliances, and toys. Donate anything you no longer use to a local charity store or non-profit organization.

Here are some suggestions on how you can celebrate Mandela's legacy in and around Joburg:

1. Mandela Day Houghton Run

Join the 8 km Mandela Day Houghton Run on Sunday, 17 July, at 08:00. Earn 300 Vitality points @Vitality_SA. Jive along the route to the sounds of @therealmambazo. Tickets are available for R200 at https://t.co/7ym9ZBJteF Proceeds go towards supporting the work of the Foundation. pic.twitter.com/CMY17NFTmP — NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) July 6, 2022

2. Nelson Mandela Legacy Ride4Hope

Riding has always been synonymous with freedom – especially when one rides for fun as opposed to in professional competitions. In South Africa, there is – arguably – no name that is more synonymous with freedom than that of struggle icon Nelson Mandela. For that reason, it, therefore, seems apt to honour Nelson Mandela’s Centenary Celebration with a bicycle ride.

The Nelson Mandela Legacy Ride4Hope is back!



Be part of the action as we ride through three provinces, Gauteng, Free State & KwaZulu Natal.



28 September - 1 October



Limited entries, secure your spot at https://t.co/03yFqUX9FE.#Ride4Hope pic.twitter.com/tw3sjP5zuj — NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) July 4, 2022

3. Help get the Miriam Makeba Centre For Girls revamped

As part of Mandela Day, they plan to clean, paint and revamp the centre inside and out and they need your help to get it done.

4. Soup kitchen volunteers needed as rati_thecooking_kid will be making soup for 67 children on Mandela Day

5. Help buy a bakkie for Lungisa's Community Kitchens

Rachel Kolisi and The Kolisi Foundation shared this innovative idea.

6. Help Knights Preparatory School make personalised toiletry goodie bags for the children of the Ebenezer Hannah Home for Mandela Day.

Go to Instagram and search #MandelaDay for lots more projects on offer.

