Hate going to work? Here’s how to deal with a horrible manager
It is often said that people don’t leave bad jobs but rather bad managers.
Clement Manyathela speaks to business coach Dr. Marlet Tromp about how to protect yourself from a toxic work environment.
Tromp defines toxicity in the workplace as sustained unethical and exclusionary behaviour.
However, it important not to confuse a difficult workplace with a toxic one, she says.
If the need for conflict resolution arises, the employee must be balanced and engage the issue in an objective way.
The aim is not to change your manager but to look at yourself and how you can deal with a manager.Dr. Marlet Tromp, Business coach
The first thing we need to look at is ourselves first, just to ensure we do the work, that our attitude is good, that we act respectively and assertively towards our managers and co-workers.Dr. Marlet Tromp, Business coach
Listen to the audio for more.
