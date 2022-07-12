'SA can reap massive economic benefits of regulating cannabis industry'





In 2021, a draft master plan was proposed by the South African government to loosen regulations on the cannabis industry, which could potentially create thousands of jobs in the country.

Clement Manyathela spoke to the new policy head for South Africa's cannabis industry Garth Strachan about the potential growth and development of the South African cannabis industry.

During his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said there would be a formalised cannabis and hemp industry in South Africa.

The president added that the industry could be worth around R28 billion and had the potential to create more than 10 000 jobs.

According to Strachan, a commercialised cannabis industry could have significant benefits for the economy, but changes needed to be made to have a coherent policy and clear hemp and cannabis laws, .

The issue of regulating the cannabis and hemp industry is extremely complex as there needs to be a balance between involving different sectors of government and removing the hurdles in regulations that make it difficult to enter the industry.

If cannabis industry policies make it hard for small-scale farmers to penetrate the industry, they could be compelled to operate in the black market where they don't have to pay huge amounts of money or jump through regulatory hoops.

Whilst there is a need for haste and urgency, we need to also be really careful not to make policy and regulatory missteps. Garth Strachan, policy head for South Africa's Cannabis Industry

The cannabis and hemp industry has enormous potential that can branch into many different spheres, from personal and medical use to alternative plastics, oil, building materials and cosmetic products.

With all the potential of the industry Strachan believes that it is essential for South Africa to find a way to be competitive rather than just being a primary producer of hemp and cannabis.

We’ve got to look at what is a competitive strategy for South Africa. We can’t play across all of the value chain. Where are our competitive capabilities? Where are the competitive opportunities and how do we deploy policy levers in support of where we want to build capabilities? Garth Strachan, policy head for South Africa's Cannabis Industry

With the economic struggles that are being felt across the board in South Africa, finding a way to boost our economy and benefit from this industry could have enormous benefits for individuals and the country as a whole.

To find out more, listen to the full audio below.