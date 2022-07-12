'Phantom pregnancies are more common among depressed women'
A phantom pregnancy is when a woman believes she is expecting a child, has pregnancy-related symptoms but isn't actually pregnant.
Clement Manyathela interviews psychiatrist Dr Ryan Fuller to explain how a phantom pregnancy occurs.
Clinically called pseudocyesis, it is a stress-induced condition that is common in areas with socio-economic issues.
Fuller says strong cultural and societal motivations heighten the likelihood of the psychological disorder.
The psychiatrist also shared how phantom pregnancies manifest in the mind and body.
What’s fascinating is then they also report foetal movements and sometimes they can report contractions which seemed to be, and this is a theory as far as I can tell, stress hormones catecholamines in the brain which then have this illusion [effect] almost.Dr Ryan Fuller, psychiatrist
Women who have experienced post-natal depression are predisposed to phantom pregnancies, he added.
Depressed women have a higher rate of it.Dr Ryan Fuller, psychiatrist
Listen to the full interview below:
