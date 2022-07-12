Ramaphosa expected to call family meeting soon over energy crisis
- "We are facing an energy crisis"
- Load shedding has been implemented for well over a month
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to call an urgent meeting to address the state of the country's energy crisis. His expected to declare an 'energy emergency'.
We have consistently had load shedding everyday for well over a month. Some say this is the worst we've been hit by load shedding since 2008.
I think what South Africa agrees on is that we are facing an energy crisis. This is no doubt a national emergency that is costing the economy over R4 billion a day.Hajra Omarjee - Political Editor at Business Day
Omarjee expressed her frustration on speaking to different ministers over the past few months on whether they know what the price of petrol is and sadly, most of them do not know, showing how out of touch with reality they are.
...a family meeting is in imminent. However, the president is still stuck in consultation.Hajra Omarjee - Political Editor at Business Day
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ramaphosa expected to call family meeting soon over energy crisis
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_186424092_load-shedding-rolling-blackouts-in-south-africa-the-new-normal.html?vti=odawybkqglxw1oiag4-1-11
