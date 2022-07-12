DA leader finds decision not to set up committee on Phala Phala 'unfathomable'
Following the decision from the National Assembly speaker not to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the theft on the president's Phala Phala farm, the Democratic Alliance is considering legal options to address this.
Mandy Wiener spoke to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the party’s response to this decision.
Steenhuisen had requested the establishment of this committee to investigate the February 2020 incident at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm in Limpopo, and said it is unfathomable that the request was refused.
While there is a criminal investigation into the matter, this committee would ensure the accountability side of the matter according to Steenhuisen, as is the responsibility of Parliament.
I definitely get the sense that instead of putting Parliament and the people of South Africa first, once again the speaker is putting the ANC and the president’s interests ahead of those of accountability and transparency and no lessons clearly learned from Zondo commission.John Steenhuisen, DA leader
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Politics
Ramaphosa expected to call family meeting soon over energy crisis
Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor at Business Day, speaks to Mandy about the country's energy crisis.Read More
PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News' Babalo Ndenze and Lawson Naidoo of the Council for Advancement of SA Constitution.Read More
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP
Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.Read More
Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals
Mandy Wiener speaks to Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at EWN, about the 2021 July unrest.Read More
Manyi: The day of Zuma's arrest is one of the darkest in SA's history
The foundation is marking a year since Zuma was jailed for contempt of court in July 2021.Read More
Nomvula Mokonyane to take state capture findings against her on review
Former premier and minister Nomvula Mokonyane has described the state capture commission's report as subjective, accusing its chairperson, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, and some members of the commission’s legal team of meddling in politics.Read More
Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy'
Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement.Read More
Only SAns hold the power to vote for alternative party other than ANC: Holomisa
Clement Manyathela spoke to the leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), Bantu Holomisa, about the role of opposition parties in South Africa.Read More
'Politricking with Tshidi Madia': Gordhan puts De Ruyter on pedestal - Mokonyane
In an exclusive interview with Tshidi Madia, ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane lays into the public enterprises minister for his treatment of the country's power emergency.Read More
More from Local
SAPU calls out Cele for shifting focus following tattoo comments
Lester Kiewit speaks to Lesiba Thobakgale, National spokesperson at South African Police Union, about Minister of Police Bheki Cele's comments on officers with tattoos.Read More
Switched on: SA's power woes can be over using this 10-point plan says CPT Mayor
The City of Cape Town has published a 10-point plan it says could end load shedding.Read More
Nehawu to down tools after wage negotiations with SARS deadlock
The Union has rejected the employer's offer of a 1.39% pay hike saying it's an insult to its members who helped SARS exceed its collection target in the previous year.Read More
Load shedding: 'All energy capacity in SA should be brought together'
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Presidential Climate Commission commissioner Joanne Yawitch says everyone who has solutions should come to the table.Read More
Price Check finds no evidence of price gouging on alternative power sources
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Price Check chief executive officer Kevin Tucker about whether there have been price increases on alternative power products.Read More
Fred and Marties Soup Kitchen gets a visit from The Dis-Chem Foundation
Every time you swipe your Dis-Chem & Dis-Chem Baby City Benefits card YOU make it possible to help communities.Read More
Impeachment process on Mkhwebane should be concluded by September - reporter
Where are we in the inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold the Public Protector's office?Read More
Phoenix a year after the July riots: who will help the victims?
A year ago, 36 people were killed in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal during racial profiling when looting and violence spread through the province.Read More
Mthethwa’s R30m new national orchestra is folly, says CT Philharmonic Orchestra
John Maytham speaks to Louis Heyneman, Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra’s CEO about his concerns.Read More