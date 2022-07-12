DA leader finds decision not to set up committee on Phala Phala 'unfathomable'

Today at 15:10 EWN: Senzo Meyiwa trial back in court. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman



Kgomotso Modise - Eyewitness News Reporter

Today at 15:16 PSA Newhawu to resume strike action at SARS amid tax season Afternoon Drive with John Perlman



Reuben Maleka - Assistant General Manager at Public Servants Association of South Africa

Today at 15:20 Day 2 of the National Assembly's hearings in the impeachment proceedings against suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane Afternoon Drive with John Perlman



Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 15:50 An investigation into UNISA's accounting courses reveals worryingly low standards Afternoon Drive with John Perlman



Dr Moses Hlongoane - Executive Dean at the College of Accounting Sciences at Unisa

Today at 16:10 SA at risk of being put on financial grey list Afternoon Drive with John Perlman



Ishmail Momoniat - Deputy Director General at National Treasury

Today at 16:20 {FEATURE} #MyHomeTown- Toekomsrus Afternoon Drive with John Perlman



Daniel Nicksen

Today at 16:50 New British prime minister to be announced on September 5 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman



Olly Barrat, Director of Europe and Africa; TV Correspondent for Feature Story

Today at 17:10 Eskom intensify process to replace failed electricity infrastructure amid shortages of mini-substations and transformers. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman



Daphne Mokwena Senior Manager :Customer Services

Today at 17:20 South Africa experiencing an oversupply of citrus resulting from a high volume of fruit harvested Afternoon Drive with John Perlman



Deon Joubert, special Citrus Growers Association envoy for market access and EU Matters

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield



Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 UberFiles: How the e-hailing service lied about their model in order to enter new markets The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield



Dr Mathetha Mokonyama, CSIR - Leads the transport systems and operations impact area at the CSIR

Today at 18:50 What the delays at Koeberg power station mean for SA's energy crisis The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield



Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield



Nkgabiseng Motau - Founding Partner at Think Creative Africa

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield



Victor Kgomoeswana - Author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent at ...

