Cord blood stem cells can treat life-threatening diseases: Expert





Cord blood stem cells are crucial in the fight against life-threatening diseases.

This according to one expert, who says there must be greater access to cord blood for the treatment of multiple diseases.

July marks Cord Blood Awareness Month, a month aimed at advancing the collection of cord blood for transplants and treatments.

Cord blood is found in the placenta and umbilical cord after a child is born and this blood is helping doctors to treat life-threatening diseases.

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Dr Yvonne Holt, the chief medical officer of Next Biosciences and Netcells stem cell bank about the importance of cord blood.

Umbilical cord blood contains stem cells used to regenerate bone marrow. It's an alternative source to bone marrow for bone marrow transplantation. It's easily collected at the time of babies' birth and is rich in stem cells that can be stored. They're frozen at 196 degrees Celsius and that keeps them stored and alive to be used at a later stage. Dr Yvonne Holt, Next Biosciences and Netcells stem cell bank CEO

Globally, there are cord blood banks where a family can pay to store their baby's cord blood exclusively for the use of their family. Cord blood can also be stored for public use at public banks.

In South Africa, there is no public cord blood bank and organisations such as Netcalls stem cell bank are working with the bone marrow registry to establish this.

It boils down to funding. To set up a bank costs money to maintain. The government and health department have other priorities to attend to, so we don't have a public bank. In a bid to alleviate the gap, we've set up a community bank through Netcells stem cell bank and the bone marrow registry, which is the halfway between private and public. People can store their child's blood at a reduced cost. It can also be stored on the bone marrow registry. Dr Yvonne Holt, Next Biosciences and Netcells stem cell bank CEO

Cord blood saving is considered a worthy investment for bone marrow transplantation and to treat blood cancers including leukemia, lymphoma, and sickle cell anemia.

These diseases are rare, but they are debilitating and life threatening. A lot of research is being done all over the world using stem calls for regenerative purposes. Currently, there is a big U.S trial using cord blood for cerebral palsy and autism, where the stems cells are injected into the patient's bloodstream or infused into the spinal cord to regenerate nerves that have been damaged. With cerebral palsy, the brain of a newborn is deprived of oxygen and they end up with intellectual and physical disabilities. These stem cells regenerate the nerve connections and improve the functioning of these patients. Dr Yvonne Holt, Next Biosciences and Netcells Stem Cell Bank CEO

For those who have participated in this U.S trial, Dr Holt said there has been some improvement in speech and motor skills.

Over 17 years of research, about 30,000 cord blood donations have been stored in South Africa.

Expecting parents need to contact Netcells stem cell bank and register with the organisation. A collection kit is sent to the parents to be used during the birth. This includes a blood bag, which the gynecologists or midwife will use during the birth.

Once the baby is born, the umbilical cord is cut and the baby handed to the mother. The doctor will insert a needle into the umbilical cord left on the placenta. That needle is attached to a blood bag and the blood is drained from the placenta into the bag. That is sent to our laboratories where we process the blood and extract the stem cells. This process must be done immediately after the baby is born. Dr Yvonne Holt, Next Biosciences and Netcells stem cell bank CEO

It costs about R25,000 for up to 20 years of storage. While many cannot afford this, Dr Holt says the community bank has tried to make this process accessible by lowering the cost of storage.

To store cord blood, contact the Netcells stem cell bank.

Listen to the audio for more.