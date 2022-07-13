[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo?
Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks a branding expert to share their pick of the week’s advertising heroes and zeros.
This week Nkgabiseng Motau (co-founder and Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa) chose a powerful Carling Black Label campaign as her hero.
"Bride Armour" puts intimate partner violence in the spotlight and was created in partnership with LifeLine.
It is based on real experiences shared by abuse survivors, says the beer brand.
WARNING - The video below contains graphic content (abuse aimed at a mannequin, not a person):
For every 1 in 3 women, the fairy-tale quickly turns into a nightmare#NOEXCUSE unveils Bride Armour, a dress we wish we never had to make. Champions, take a stand against Intimate Partner Violence by signing this petition to Love, Protect & Never Abuse. https://t.co/aqaLup42de pic.twitter.com/0KNhPkrDbv— Carling Black Label ᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@blacklabelsa) November 19, 2021
It's a magnificent and thought-provoking piece of work comments Bruce Whitfield.
However, he questions whether this campaign by a top-selling beer brand is actually going to change the behaviour of men or rather one that's going to win prizes for creativity. (Bride Armour won a Gold Lion for Ogilvie SA at Cannes 2022 in the Engagement category)
RELATED: Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity'
Motau says she likes the fact that Carling is addressing an issue where they are almost at the centre of the problem, i.e. drinking leading to intimate partner violence.
Their brand essence has always been about 'champion men' getting more refreshment at the end of the day... but I think to talk about 'champion men' in the face of the gender-based violence figures we have in SA feels a little bit tone-deaf.Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa
The first thing that grips me is that a lot of the time when we have the conversation around gender-based violence we talk about alcohol, about how people drink and then they go home and create abusive environments for their families.Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa
You can't blame alcohol directly for abuse but you can't deny the proximity.... It may not sell more beer but it might start the right conversation around tables, at braais, in places where it's uncomfortable to talk about those things... It's a win for me.Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show's Heroes and Zeros:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo?
