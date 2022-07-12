Streaming issues? Report here
Load shedding: Delays and resignations at Koeberg bad news for SA Just how much trouble is Koeberg in? The Money Show talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.
'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut' Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the media 12 July 2022 9:38 PM
Two community correctional service employees shot dead in Duduza It's understood the pair were killed as they were tracing a parolee who had absconded. 12 July 2022 7:44 PM
Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?' Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview.
Ramaphosa expected to call family meeting soon over energy crisis Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor at Business Day, speaks to Mandy about the country's energy crisis.
DA leader finds decision not to set up committee on Phala Phala 'unfathomable' Mandy Wiener spoke to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the party's response to this decision.
'With SA's level of crisis the NPC is needed, can make a difference' Bruce Whitfield interviews Stellenbosch University's Professor Mark Swilling, Commissioner at the National Planning Commission.
Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?' Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview.
Cosatu: 40 Standard Bank staff sacked for refusing COVID jab must be reinstated This comes after the bank scrapped its mandatory vaccination policy after assessing the state of the pandemic as well as regulations to manage the virus.
'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut' Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the media
'Phantom pregnancies are more common among depressed women' Clement Manyathela interviews psychiatrist Dr Ryan Fuller to explain how a phantom pregnancy occurs.
Playbox allows South Africans to learn skills from celebrities Bongani Bingwa speaks to co-founders of Playbox, Mark Levy and Natasha Fracchiolla, about the new online platform - which will all...
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps.
Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023 Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the poss...
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win.
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA's James Webb s...
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat...
WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
The Sri Lankan protests explained Refilwe Moloto speaks to a journalist and economic research analyst in Sri Lanka, Shiran Illanperuma, about the protest action ha...
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win.
[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish.
Angola's ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month.
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa.
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment.
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan's public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin's propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila...
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,...
Load shedding: Delays and resignations at Koeberg bad news for SA

12 July 2022 10:54 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
The Money Show
Koeberg
Chris Yelland
Bruce Whitfield
Jan Oberholzer
Andre de Ruyter
Riedewaan Bakardien
Koeberg delay
nuclear power station

Just how much trouble is Koeberg in? The Money Show talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.
Eskom's Koeberg Power Station. Picture: Eskom

As South Africa strains under the weight of continued rolling blackouts, developments at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station do not inspire confidence.

The nuclear plant's two units were meant to be offline for six months each this year for maintenance and refurbishment work.

Work on Unit 2, taken out of service in January, had initially been set for completion by mid-June.

To add to its behind-schedule woes, Koeberg has also seen Chief Nuclear Officer Riedewaan Bakardien resign from Eskom to join a Canadian power utility.

Its Acting GM, Nomawethu Mtwebana, is also leaving on a secondment to the World Association of Nuclear Operators.

Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit

‘Eskom doubles Koeberg shutdown period – posing massive loadshedding risk’

Eskom has said the return of Koeberg's Unit 2 would add 920 megawatts to the national grid, of course helping to ease load shedding.

CEO André de Ruyter said the work would now be finalised by the end of July.

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

Is Koeberg in real trouble?

Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.

Yelland gives a guarded answer: "Let's say the risks of a serious problem are increasing."

I would not say they're enormously high, but when the Chief Nuclear Officer of Eskom resigns before a single one of the six steam generators have actually been installed, in the middle of... the most complex operation ever undertaken at Koeberg in the last 20 years, I think there is cause for concern.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Yelland also notes that Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer has indicated that the situation is seriously worrying to him.

It's Eskom itself that said that the project is the most complex undertaken since Koeberg was built 40 years ago.

There is also the serious matter of the ageing nuclear plant's operating license.

This expires in July 2024, by which time Koeberg will have to meet global safety standards to continue operating.

If it's to continue operating beyond that date it needs a new operating license... to do this a number of works have to be completed to the satisfaction of the International Nuclear regulator...

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

One of them is the replacement of the six steam generators... there are three steam generators per reactor... These are massive pieces of equipment and the complexity of the task cannot be underestimated.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Listen to Yelland's analysis on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Load shedding: Delays and resignations at Koeberg bad news for SA




