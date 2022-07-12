Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
SARS keeps their doors open while some of its employees embark on an industrial action
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Delphine Govender - Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Perpetua
Today at 18:48
What is the future of fine wine?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe - Chair of the Stellenbosch wine
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual looks at duty free industry and why Ireland has benefited so much from it.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
Load shedding: Delays and resignations at Koeberg bad news for SA Just how much trouble is Koeberg in? The Money Show talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence. 12 July 2022 10:54 PM
'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut' Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the media 12 July 2022 9:38 PM
Two community correctional service employees shot dead in Duduza It's understood the pair were killed as they were tracing a parolee who had absconded. 12 July 2022 7:44 PM
View all Local
Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?' Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview. 12 July 2022 7:23 PM
Ramaphosa expected to call family meeting soon over energy crisis Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor at Business Day, speaks to Mandy about the country's energy crisis. 12 July 2022 2:05 PM
DA leader finds decision not to set up committee on Phala Phala 'unfathomable' Mandy Wiener spoke to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the party’s response to this decision. 12 July 2022 1:49 PM
View all Politics
'With SA's level of crisis the NPC is needed, can make a difference' Bruce Whitfield interviews Stellenbosch University's Professor Mark Swilling, Commissioner at the National Planning Commission. 12 July 2022 7:47 PM
Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?' Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview. 12 July 2022 7:23 PM
Cosatu: 40 Standard Bank staff sacked for refusing COVID jab must be reinstated This comes after the bank scrapped its mandatory vaccination policy after assessing the state of the pandemic as well as regulatio... 12 July 2022 6:00 PM
View all Business
'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut' Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the media 12 July 2022 9:38 PM
'Phantom pregnancies are more common among depressed women' Clement Manyathela interviews psychiatrist Dr Ryan Fuller to explain how a phantom pregnancy occurs. 12 July 2022 1:36 PM
Playbox allows South Africans to learn skills from celebrities Bongani Bingwa speaks to co-founders of Playbox, Mark Levy and Natasha Fracchiolla, about the new online platform - which will all... 12 July 2022 10:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps. 12 July 2022 5:01 PM
Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023 Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the poss... 12 July 2022 1:56 PM
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win. 11 July 2022 1:04 PM
View all Sport
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2022 9:33 AM
View all Entertainment
The Sri Lankan protests explained Refilwe Moloto speaks to a journalist and economic research analyst in Sri Lanka, Shiran Illanperuma, about the protest action ha... 12 July 2022 9:53 AM
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win. 11 July 2022 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish. 9 July 2022 5:51 PM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
View all Africa
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. 11 July 2022 11:25 AM
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
View all Opinion
'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut'

Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the media
Image copyright: arkadijschell/123rf.com

Ride-hailing platform Uber is making international headlines again thanks to a joint media investigation into thousands of leaked documents that show how the company viewed its drivers.

The records cover the years 2013-2017 and include emails, text messages and presentations.

They show Uber officials, led by then-chief executive Travis Kalanick "carrying out a business plan that proved to gradually undermine their own drivers" writes The Washington Post.

Top executives advised local managers around the world to spend millions of dollars on lucrative incentives for new drivers and then steadily raise Uber's commission, depriving those drivers of income... the documents show.

The Washington Post
© junce/123rf.com

The so-called Uber Files investigation also exposes the dodgy tactics the company used to disrupt transportation and increase its market penetration around the world.

.. it found that company officials leveraged the sometimes violent backlash from the taxi industry against drivers to garner support and evaded regulatory authorities.

AFP

Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan, corporate accountability reporter at The Washington Post and co-writer of the article "A look at how Uber put SA driver's lives at risk for a bigger profit margin".

MacMillan notes it's well-known that Uber used "hardball tactics" to grow around the world.

What the documents show, he says, is that the company went further than what was publicly known.

... and they often flouted local laws and customs in order to get into markets where their business model was not necessarily legal.

Douglas MacMillan, Corporate accountability reporter - The Washington Post

What's striking when you look through some of these emails and messages between the CEO at the time... and other top executives... is this wilful disregard for, in some cases local laws, government officials and also for the wellbeing of their own drivers...

Douglas MacMillan, Corporate accountability reporter - The Washington Post

MacMIllan came to Cape Town to interview drivers for the Washington Post story.

In a nutshell, it appears to come down to Uber taking advantage of the high number of desperate people looking for employment while making promises of "creating a better life" for them.

Uber saw that and said 'these drivers aren't going anywhere, so we're in a good position to raise the commission... so Uber went from 20% commission to a 25% cut of every ride... some of the local managers pushed back, saying some of these people are already struggling and this is going to hurt their economics even more.

Douglas MacMillan, Corporate accountability reporter - The Washington Post

The managers warned that the move could result in protests and drivers potentially forming unions.

"Uber went ahead and raised the commission to 25% for new drivers and sure enough, there were a lot of protests and increasing animosity between drivers and Uber, which I think continues to this day."

RELATED: Uber SA: Some drivers don’t accept short trips – we know, and we’re fixing it

MacMillan says Uber is also trying to ensure that when a customer opens their app they'll see a wait period of only a few minutes, for which they need a lot of drivers on the road.

One driver said that over time when Uber flooded the market with thousands of cars... his daily trips were cut in half... What happens then is drivers end up taking more risks and working longer hours... and some end up driving the more dangerous parts of the city...

Douglas MacMillan, Corporate accountability reporter - Washington Post

Whitfield also got comment from Dr Mathetha Mokonyama, who leads the transport systems and operations area at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

He notes that Uber refers to its drivers as "partners" and in this area there is room for improvement.

Two years ago or so our Competition Commission... in fact came to the conclusion that e-hailing services like Uber should be liberalised... that the authorities should open up for fee entry as long as you can prove that you can operate safely...

Dr Mathetha Mokonyama, Lead: Transport Systems and Operations - CSIR

At the moment you have drivers that are really not partners... I think there is enough data to structure the business so that it's a win-win.

Dr Mathetha Mokonyama, Lead: Transport Systems and Operations - CSIR

MacMillan adds that there is an Uber driver "uprising" all around the world.

"A lot of drivers are arguing in court... that classifying them as 'independent contractors' is just a tactic Uber has used to get off the hook from paying them benefits and giving them basic worker rights."

For more detail, listen to the full conversation on The Money Show (skip to 1:15):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut'




