Today at 21:05
Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs meeting outcome
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi - Minister of Home Affairs
Today at 22:05
Unlocking the potential of South Africa’s early childhood development sector
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Kentse Radebe - Innovation Director, D G Murray Trust
Today at 22:31
Agilitee, First Black-Owned Electric Vehicle Manufacturer To Raise $2bn From Public Offer
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Mandla Lamba - Chairperson and Founder of Agilitee
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Entertainment

NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago

12 July 2022 4:25 PM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
NASA
James Webb Telescope

Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb space telescope.
Nasa logo

NASA's James Webb telescope has recently shown us what the universe looked like over 13 billion years ago.

This is something that has been long awaited. This is just the start.

Carl Lindemann - Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa

The telescope is the most powerful telescope ever sent into space to date.

What was amazing was not only did we discover the universe was not what we thought it was, it was stranger than we could ever imagine before.

Carl Lindemann - Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa

The image, viewed many times on Twitter, has gotten people making memes of it.

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
