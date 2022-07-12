Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?'
We're all painfully aware that South Africa has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world at over 35%
The number rises to over 45% if it includes people who have given up on finding work.
Now Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi says government wants to add 2 million new jobs before the next election, according to Bloomberg News.
That gives the government until 2024 to achieve what seems would be a miraculous feat.
RELATED: SA's new unemployment high: 'Those without strong education left to flounder'
“Whether or not that is achievable, I don’t know,” Nxesi himself told Bloomberg during an interview in Johannesburg.
If government does in fact have a strategy to achieve this aim, it appears to involve reducing the number of undocumented immigrants in the country.
RELATED: Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment?
There’s been a trend of “employment of foreign workers at the expense of the South African workers,” Nxesi told Bloomberg.
It’s a very sensitive matter everywhere, but if you look in Zimbabwe, Botswana, Nigeria and Ghana — they have all declared that you can’t bring anyone from outside if there is a national who is able to perform that job.Thulas Nxesi - Minister of Labour
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from mining and labour analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane.
In light of the Minister's statement she questions whether government "truly grasps" the challenge of creating jobs.
Quite a few government strategies like the New Growth Path, NDP, Gear... all of them have failed really to deliver jobs... Even more so, we've had presidents come and go and all of them have promised to create jobs, but that does not happen...Mamokgethi Molopyane, Mining and labour analyst
... because the underlying stumbling blocks to creating jobs far outweigh the words of politicians claiming that they'll create jobs.Mamokgethi Molopyane, Mining and labour analyst
Nxesi’s jobs target adds up to the number of people who were rendered unemployed at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic says Bloomberg.
"Strict labor laws, stagnant productivity, bureaucratic hurdles and a skills shortage have reduced the ability of South African companies to hire additional workers."
"Let's throw electricity insecurity into the mix and our low growth rate, and there's the reason for unemployment" says Whitfield.
Commenting on Nxesi's statement on foreign nationals, Molopyane points out that we're part of the global economy where skills and jobs move in and out of the different countries.
Of course we know that ties to the broader narrative... would it be naive to not think it is related to the unrest that we have seen over the years related to service delivery, relating to ordinary South Africans being unhappy...Mamokgethi Molopyane, Mining and labour analyst
... Somehow government and leaders have to find a way to fit into that narrative and calm things down... The nearest best thing is to say 'we are going to tackle non-South Africans who are taking jobs... but we know that is not the case.Mamokgethi Molopyane, Mining and labour analyst
Listen to Molopyane on why employment is not growing in South Africa:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?'
Source : @GCISMedia/Twitter
More from Business
'With SA's level of crisis the NPC is needed, can make a difference'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stellenbosch University's Professor Mark Swilling, Commissioner at the National Planning Commission.Read More
Cosatu: 40 Standard Bank staff sacked for refusing COVID jab must be reinstated
This comes after the bank scrapped its mandatory vaccination policy after assessing the state of the pandemic as well as regulations to manage the virus.Read More
Hate going to work? Here’s how to deal with a horrible manager
Clement Manyathela speaks to business coach Dr. Marlet Tromp about how to protect yourself from a toxic work environment.Read More
Ramaphosa expected to call family meeting soon over energy crisis
Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor at Business Day, speaks to Mandy about the country's energy crisis.Read More
Nehawu to down tools after wage negotiations with SARS deadlock
The Union has rejected the employer's offer of a 1.39% pay hike saying it's an insult to its members who helped SARS exceed its collection target in the previous year.Read More
'SA can reap massive economic benefits of regulating cannabis industry'
Clement Manyathela spoke to the new policy head for South Africa's cannabis industry Garth Strachan about the potential growth and development of the South African cannabis industry.Read More
Rand weakens to beyond R17 against the Dollar amid fears of a U.S recession
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB about the rand depreciating to its weakest level since September 2020.Read More
Pravin Gordhan's decision on SAA-Takatso deal to be made public by court order
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Carol Paton, editor-at-large at Fin24.Read More
'I did start saving probably too late' - Hilary Joffe's personal money stories
Bruce Whitfield interviews Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day about her attitude towards money as well as her spending & saving habits.Read More
More from Local
Two community correctional service employees shot dead in Duduza
It's understood the pair were killed as they were tracing a parolee who had absconded.Read More
One person killed in Mamelodi tavern shooting
Three armed men wearing balaclavas stormed the Monaco Tavern in Mamelodi in Pretoria in the early hours of Tuesday morning.Read More
Cosatu: 40 Standard Bank staff sacked for refusing COVID jab must be reinstated
This comes after the bank scrapped its mandatory vaccination policy after assessing the state of the pandemic as well as regulations to manage the virus.Read More
Advocate Malesela Teffo withdraws as counsel in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
He said he could not take the harassment he was receiving from the State and the court.Read More
SAPU calls out Cele for shifting focus following tattoo comments
Lester Kiewit speaks to Lesiba Thobakgale, National spokesperson at South African Police Union, about Minister of Police Bheki Cele's comments on officers with tattoos.Read More
DA leader finds decision not to set up committee on Phala Phala 'unfathomable'
Mandy Wiener spoke to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the party’s response to this decision.Read More
Switched on: SA's power woes can be over using this 10-point plan says CPT Mayor
The City of Cape Town has published a 10-point plan it says could end load shedding.Read More
Nehawu to down tools after wage negotiations with SARS deadlock
The Union has rejected the employer's offer of a 1.39% pay hike saying it's an insult to its members who helped SARS exceed its collection target in the previous year.Read More
Load shedding: 'All energy capacity in SA should be brought together'
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Presidential Climate Commission commissioner Joanne Yawitch says everyone who has solutions should come to the table.Read More
More from Politics
Ramaphosa expected to call family meeting soon over energy crisis
Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor at Business Day, speaks to Mandy about the country's energy crisis.Read More
DA leader finds decision not to set up committee on Phala Phala 'unfathomable'
Mandy Wiener spoke to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the party’s response to this decision.Read More
PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News' Babalo Ndenze and Lawson Naidoo of the Council for Advancement of SA Constitution.Read More
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP
Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.Read More
Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals
Mandy Wiener speaks to Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at EWN, about the 2021 July unrest.Read More
Manyi: The day of Zuma's arrest is one of the darkest in SA's history
The foundation is marking a year since Zuma was jailed for contempt of court in July 2021.Read More
Nomvula Mokonyane to take state capture findings against her on review
Former premier and minister Nomvula Mokonyane has described the state capture commission's report as subjective, accusing its chairperson, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, and some members of the commission’s legal team of meddling in politics.Read More
Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy'
Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement.Read More
Only SAns hold the power to vote for alternative party other than ANC: Holomisa
Clement Manyathela spoke to the leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), Bantu Holomisa, about the role of opposition parties in South Africa.Read More