Advocate Malesela Teffo withdraws as counsel in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs meeting outcome
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi - Minister of Home Affairs
Today at 22:05
Unlocking the potential of South Africa’s early childhood development sector
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Kentse Radebe - Innovation Director, D G Murray Trust
Today at 22:31
Agilitee, First Black-Owned Electric Vehicle Manufacturer To Raise $2bn From Public Offer
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Mandla Lamba - Chairperson and Founder of Agilitee
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Two community correctional service employees shot dead in Duduza It's understood the pair were killed as they were tracing a parolee who had absconded. 12 July 2022 7:44 PM
One person killed in Mamelodi tavern shooting Three armed men wearing balaclavas stormed the Monaco Tavern in Mamelodi in Pretoria in the early hours of Tuesday morning. 12 July 2022 7:29 PM
Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?' Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview. 12 July 2022 7:23 PM
View all Local
Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?' Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview. 12 July 2022 7:23 PM
Ramaphosa expected to call family meeting soon over energy crisis Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor at Business Day, speaks to Mandy about the country's energy crisis. 12 July 2022 2:05 PM
DA leader finds decision not to set up committee on Phala Phala 'unfathomable' Mandy Wiener spoke to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the party’s response to this decision. 12 July 2022 1:49 PM
View all Politics
'With SA's level of crisis the NPC is needed, can make a difference' Bruce Whitfield interviews Stellenbosch University's Professor Mark Swilling, Commissioner at the National Planning Commission. 12 July 2022 7:47 PM
Cosatu: 40 Standard Bank staff sacked for refusing COVID jab must be reinstated This comes after the bank scrapped its mandatory vaccination policy after assessing the state of the pandemic as well as regulatio... 12 July 2022 6:00 PM
Hate going to work? Here’s how to deal with a horrible manager Clement Manyathela speaks to business coach Dr. Marlet Tromp about how to protect yourself from a toxic work environment. 12 July 2022 2:28 PM
View all Business
'Phantom pregnancies are more common among depressed women' Clement Manyathela interviews psychiatrist Dr Ryan Fuller to explain how a phantom pregnancy occurs. 12 July 2022 1:36 PM
Playbox allows South Africans to learn skills from celebrities Bongani Bingwa speaks to co-founders of Playbox, Mark Levy and Natasha Fracchiolla, about the new online platform - which will all... 12 July 2022 10:49 AM
Pet mom comes up with clever way to help dog with separation anxiety Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 July 2022 9:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps. 12 July 2022 5:01 PM
Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023 Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the poss... 12 July 2022 1:56 PM
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win. 11 July 2022 1:04 PM
View all Sport
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2022 9:33 AM
View all Entertainment
The Sri Lankan protests explained Refilwe Moloto speaks to a journalist and economic research analyst in Sri Lanka, Shiran Illanperuma, about the protest action ha... 12 July 2022 9:53 AM
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win. 11 July 2022 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish. 9 July 2022 5:51 PM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
View all Africa
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. 11 July 2022 11:25 AM
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Advocate Malesela Teffo withdraws as counsel in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

12 July 2022 4:04 PM
by Gladys Mutele & Kgomotso Modise
Tags:
Senzo Meyiwa
Pretoria High Court
Malesela Teffo

He said he could not take the harassment he was receiving from the State and the court.

PRETORIA - In a dramatic twist, Advocate Malesela Teffo has told the court he is withdrawing as counsel of accused one to four in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

He said he could not take the harassment he was receiving from the State and the court.

Teffo will return to his role as watching brief on behalf of the Meyiwa family.

Earlier on Tuesday, he had brought forward a letter written by accused number three regarding the “inhumane” living conditions at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services.

Right after leading questioning of his client Mthobisi Mncube on the unbearable living conditions, Teffo dropped a bombshell in the High Court that he was withdrawing from the case.

He has dropped the President Cyril Ramaphosa’s name among those who would like the five accused to take fall for Meyiwa’s murder.

Teffo alleges that Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela is also part of the cabal that wants him removed from this case.

He will continue as a watching brief in the case 375 matter where Kelly Khumalo, her mother Gladness and sister Zandi are among the accused.


This article first appeared on EWN : Advocate Malesela Teffo withdraws as counsel in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial




12 July 2022 4:04 PM
by Gladys Mutele & Kgomotso Modise
Tags:
Senzo Meyiwa
Pretoria High Court
Malesela Teffo

More from Local

Two community correctional service employees shot dead in Duduza

12 July 2022 7:44 PM

It's understood the pair were killed as they were tracing a parolee who had absconded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One person killed in Mamelodi tavern shooting

12 July 2022 7:29 PM

Three armed men wearing balaclavas stormed the Monaco Tavern in Mamelodi in Pretoria in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?'

12 July 2022 7:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cosatu: 40 Standard Bank staff sacked for refusing COVID jab must be reinstated

12 July 2022 6:00 PM

This comes after the bank scrapped its mandatory vaccination policy after assessing the state of the pandemic as well as regulations to manage the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAPU calls out Cele for shifting focus following tattoo comments

12 July 2022 3:06 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Lesiba Thobakgale, National spokesperson at South African Police Union, about Minister of Police Bheki Cele's comments on officers with tattoos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA leader finds decision not to set up committee on Phala Phala 'unfathomable'

12 July 2022 1:49 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the party’s response to this decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Switched on: SA's power woes can be over using this 10-point plan says CPT Mayor

12 July 2022 1:12 PM

The City of Cape Town has published a 10-point plan it says could end load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nehawu to down tools after wage negotiations with SARS deadlock

12 July 2022 1:07 PM

The Union has rejected the employer's offer of a 1.39% pay hike saying it's an insult to its members who helped SARS exceed its collection target in the previous year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Load shedding: 'All energy capacity in SA should be brought together'

12 July 2022 11:14 AM

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Presidential Climate Commission commissioner Joanne Yawitch says everyone who has solutions should come to the table.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Price Check finds no evidence of price gouging on alternative power sources

12 July 2022 10:29 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Price Check chief executive officer Kevin Tucker about whether there have been price increases on alternative power products.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

One person killed in Mamelodi tavern shooting

Local

Nehawu to down tools after wage negotiations with SARS deadlock

Business Local

Advocate Malesela Teffo withdraws as counsel in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Local

EWN Highlights

One person killed in Mamelodi tavern shooting

12 July 2022 7:29 PM

Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?'

12 July 2022 7:23 PM

Cosatu: 40 Standard Bank staff sacked for refusing COVID jab must be reinstated

12 July 2022 6:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA