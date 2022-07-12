



JOHANNESBURG - The police in Gauteng are investigating yet another shooting at a tavern.

Three armed men wearing balaclavas stormed the Monaco Tavern in Mamelodi in Pretoria in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The police's Dimakatso Sello said the suspects found a group of people sitting and started firing shots in the air before approaching a 33-year-old man and shooting him twice.

“The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage and the police are investigating a case of murder.”

Sello said they were appealing to anyone with information to approach the police so that the men could be arrested.

This follows three other tavern shootings over the past five days in Soweto, Katlehong and Pietermaritzburg.

This article first appeared on EWN : One person killed in Mamelodi tavern shooting