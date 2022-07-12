One person killed in Mamelodi tavern shooting
JOHANNESBURG - The police in Gauteng are investigating yet another shooting at a tavern.
Three armed men wearing balaclavas stormed the Monaco Tavern in Mamelodi in Pretoria in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The police's Dimakatso Sello said the suspects found a group of people sitting and started firing shots in the air before approaching a 33-year-old man and shooting him twice.
“The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage and the police are investigating a case of murder.”
Sello said they were appealing to anyone with information to approach the police so that the men could be arrested.
This follows three other tavern shootings over the past five days in Soweto, Katlehong and Pietermaritzburg.
This article first appeared on EWN : One person killed in Mamelodi tavern shooting
More from Local
Two community correctional service employees shot dead in Duduza
It's understood the pair were killed as they were tracing a parolee who had absconded.Read More
Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?'
Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview.Read More
Cosatu: 40 Standard Bank staff sacked for refusing COVID jab must be reinstated
This comes after the bank scrapped its mandatory vaccination policy after assessing the state of the pandemic as well as regulations to manage the virus.Read More
Advocate Malesela Teffo withdraws as counsel in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
He said he could not take the harassment he was receiving from the State and the court.Read More
SAPU calls out Cele for shifting focus following tattoo comments
Lester Kiewit speaks to Lesiba Thobakgale, National spokesperson at South African Police Union, about Minister of Police Bheki Cele's comments on officers with tattoos.Read More
DA leader finds decision not to set up committee on Phala Phala 'unfathomable'
Mandy Wiener spoke to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the party’s response to this decision.Read More
Switched on: SA's power woes can be over using this 10-point plan says CPT Mayor
The City of Cape Town has published a 10-point plan it says could end load shedding.Read More
Nehawu to down tools after wage negotiations with SARS deadlock
The Union has rejected the employer's offer of a 1.39% pay hike saying it's an insult to its members who helped SARS exceed its collection target in the previous year.Read More
Load shedding: 'All energy capacity in SA should be brought together'
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Presidential Climate Commission commissioner Joanne Yawitch says everyone who has solutions should come to the table.Read More