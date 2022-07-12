Two community correctional service employees shot dead in Duduza





JOHANNESBURG - Two Boksburg Community Corrections employees have been shot dead in Duduza on the East Rand.

It's understood the pair were killed as they were tracing a parolee who had absconded.

The Department of Justice said a state firearm was also stolen from one of the officials.

It's unclear what the motive of the attack is at this stage.

Minister Ronald Lamola said he was deeply saddened by the shooting.

Lamola slammed the senseless act of brutality against the two officials: "The tremendous sense of loss is magnified by the tragic circumstances under which such a violent assault was unleashed against our officials. I wish to send my heartfelt and deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and correctional officials.”

