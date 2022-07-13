Five benefits of a morning workout
Exercising can sometimes be an arduous task but it does bare a number of health benefits such as improvement in body fitness, increased quality of sleep, a decrease in stress and better overall body health.
However, with the wear and tear of life, it can be a bit tricky to find a work out schedule that works for you.
It is important to note that people have different bodies - which means their exercise routines will differ.
Here are five reasons why working out in the morning might be worth the shot:
IT GETS IT OUT OF THE WAY
Working out is still something that needs to be scheduled to get a consistent routine.
Starting your day at the gym guarantees that you can focus on other things for the rest of the day.
Moreover, working out at the end of your day might be harder because the stress of the day's activities can get the better of you.
YOU MIGHT BURN MORE CALORIES
A study conducted by Healthline suggests that working out before you eat might help you burn more calories.
It is advisable to consult your doctor or nutritionist before embarking on a morning workout.
IT LESSENS TEMPTATIONS
Speaking of eating, there is a less likelihood that a friend or colleague will post their breakfast at 6am. This decreases your chance of being distracted by the string of food posts on your social media feeds.
Less distractions mean you can focus on working out. Keep your eyes on the prize.
IT IMPROVES YOUR QUALITY OF SLEEP
Working out in the morning can improve the quality of your sleep. Studies suggest that waiting to work out later in the day might hinder your ability to fall asleep due to an increased heart rate and body temperature.
IT INCREASES YOUR ENERGY LELVELS
Working out in the morning can improve your overall energy levels and increase your heart rate.
Also, have you ever heard someone say that working out makes them feel like sleeping straight after?
Side note: when working out in the morning, make sure you warm up your muscles first.
If you are exercising in the morning, just remember to warm up your muscles before you excercise because you might still be cold. It's winter, your muscles are still cold from sleeping at night.Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness enthusiast
No matter what time you decide to hit that treadmill and pump those muscles, remember that working out in the morning isn't foolproof. There is no one size fits all. What works for you might not work for others but the key is to remember that health and fitness go hand-in-hand and be consistent and stay on a healthy diet.
