Calls for specialised firearm investigation unit as unlicensed firearms increase

Today at 11:35 What’s the tea – Who is liable when you borrow something and gets damaged The Clement Manyathela Show

125 125

Today at 12:05 Enyobeni tavern owner and two others arrested. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana

125 125

Today at 12:10 AUDIO: Clement Manyathela interviews Police Minister Bheki Cele on the recent tragedies that have taken place in Taverns in the country. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:15 Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry continues. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

125 125

Today at 12:23 In a turn of events, Adv Teffo withdraws from Senzo Meyiwa trial,- what happens next? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Gerrie Nel - Head of Afriforum's private prosecuting unit at AfriForum

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 12:27 African People's Convention (APC) embark on a protest at Eskom. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Themba Godi, President of African People's Convention

125 125

Today at 12:37 SACP’s 15th national congress set to elect new leadership. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News

125 125

Today at 12:41 EXCLUSIVE WITH FORMER CHAIR OF THE ANC AND PARLIAMENTARY SPEAKER- BALEKA MBETE (POLITRICKING PODCAST) AND BULLITENS The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist

125 125

Today at 12:45 SARS forced to close branches due to protest action. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:52 Rand Water announces maintenance of delivery valve – these are areas to be affected The duration of the scheduled maintenance remains 12 hours. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater

125 125

Today at 12:56 Reserve Bank to declare crypto a financial product, enabling trade on local exchanges. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

James Preston, Executive Editor of Africa's largest cryptocurrency news outlet, Global Crypto

125 125

Today at 18:09 SARS keeps their doors open while some of its employees embark on an industrial action The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS)

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Delphine Govender - Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Perpetua

125 125

Today at 18:48 What is the future of fine wine? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mike Ratcliffe - Chair of the Stellenbosch wine

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual looks at duty free industry and why Ireland has benefited so much from it. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125