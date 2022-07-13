Calls for specialised firearm investigation unit as unlicensed firearms increase
Should the government bring back the specialised firearm investigating unit?
Gun Free SA's Jeremy Vearey says this would help clamp down on illegal guns.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Vearey - who is also the former head of the Western Cape police's anti-gang unit says the loss of firearms from civilians and state institutions is the source of illegal firearms in the country.
He was speaking on the back of recent tavern shootings in the country, that have claimed at least 21 lives.
In the 2019/2020 financial year, there were 8,680 firearms lost. Of the number, 8,007 were from civilians and 637 from the SAPS.Major General Jeremy Vearey, Gun Free SA strategic adviser and former top cop
Many of these guns get lost in public spaces. The majority of the victims are not gun owners and those of us who get murdered are black.Major General Jeremy Vearey, Gun Free SA strategic adviser and former top cop
Vearey says when the unit was functional they were compelled to go get the gun but now it is now the case.
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_100332258_weapons-stash-with-automatic-assault-rifles-and-accessories-shotgun-and-sniper-rifle-consisting-of-b.html?vti=mmvu0g0s9dnx2gnipq-1-13
