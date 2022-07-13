Why you should steer clear of fuel tablets in your tank
As the fuel price continues to increase, people are looking for ways to save so their tanks last longer on the road.
Enter fuel tablets - which promise to drastically reduce fuel consumption.
And like with many products that promise bold results, internet marketing via social media platforms such as TikTok has not necessarily helped the matter, as it can lead to some unrealistic promises for some very real concerns by people burdened by these rising costs.
But do these tablets work? No they don't, according to research done by Sasol.
Senior engineer and researcher at the Sasol Fuels Application Centre Adrian Velears said that not only would purchasing these products be a waste of money, but it may also lead to manufacturers cancelling the warranty of your vehicle due to the safety risks that these tablets may have on your engine.
Is it safe? I think, no, it's probably not safe. I don't think your manufacturer would approve it. They wouldn't honour your warranty if they knew you were putting such things in your car and something went wrong. So, from that point of view, it's not safe.Adrian Velears, senior engineer and researcher - Sasol Fuels Application Centre
Even if there was some way to increase performance, Velears says that if it was possible for these claims to be true, major fuel and car manufacturers would be all over it and these tablets would be everywhere on major global markets.
The claims they make are miraculous and, if it were true, we would be all over it and, I think, every oil company and car manufacturer in the world would offer it as standard if it did what it did.Adrian Velears, senior engineer and researcher - Sasol Fuels Application Centre
The lack of a candid conversation being had by these borderline marketing enthusiasts should also operate as a warning sign to consumers because of its resemblance to pyramid schemes and online scamming with studies revealing no credible increase in fuel performance.
It's a competitive industry and, so, if there was something like this we would definitely love to have it but, unfortunately it's too good to be true. It doesn't work at all. It's not only a matter of risk, it's a matter of they don't do anything. So, really it's a pyramid scheme and a scam more than anything else, unfortunately.Adrian Velears, Senior engineer and researcher - Sasol Fuels Application Centre
Remember to stay woke and if it seems to good to be true, it probably is.
Listen to the full interview above.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_81953679_a-smiling-businessman-holding-a-gas-nozzle-while-many-dollar-bills-are-flying-out-of-it-instead-of-p.html?vti=nwg2140muxu0qon1r8-1-40
More from Lifestyle
[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope?
How did the universe begin? Is there life on planets in other solar systems? These questions may soon have answers.Read More
WATCH: Man accidentally shouts at delivery man, goes all out to apologise
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: LOL! Penguins refusing to eat cheap fish at aquarium go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Five benefits of a morning workout
Africa Melane speaks to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen about the optimal times to exercise according to experts and research.Read More
How to manage a panic attack
Africa Melane spoke to clinical psychologist at Psych Central Christel Roets about how to identify, understand and manage panic attacks.Read More
To fix or to buy? What to do when your car starts giving you problems
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to the managing editor of Double Apex, Sudhir Matai, for more.Read More
'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the mediaRead More
'Phantom pregnancies are more common among depressed women'
Clement Manyathela interviews psychiatrist Dr Ryan Fuller to explain how a phantom pregnancy occurs.Read More
Playbox allows South Africans to learn skills from celebrities
Bongani Bingwa speaks to co-founders of Playbox, Mark Levy and Natasha Fracchiolla, about the new online platform - which will allow people to watch 10-minute online lessons taught by South Africa's greatest trailblazers.Read More