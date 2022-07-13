Why you should steer clear of fuel tablets in your tank

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : Changing Jobs? Here’s what you need to do
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 17:10
Cosatu to challenge vaccine mandate
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Matthew Parks - Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator
Today at 17:20
[ON THIS DAY ] The hashtag Black Lives Matter appeared for the first time
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Attica Scott,State Representative Kentucky House District 41
Today at 18:09
SARS keeps their doors open while some of its employees embark on an industrial action
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS)
Today at 18:12
US inflation hits new 40-year high of 9.1%. What this means for EM like SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Delphine Govender - Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Perpetua
Today at 18:48
Does South Africa play in the global fine wine market?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe - Chair of the Stellenbosch wine
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual looks at duty free industry and why Ireland has benefited so much from it.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter- Paul Christie, co-founder of Doppio Zero - How a small South African bakery grew into a national restaurant franchise
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Christie - Co-founder at Doppio Zero
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back... 13 July 2022 3:08 PM
Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight! July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm. 13 July 2022 2:17 PM
View all Local
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back... 13 July 2022 3:08 PM
'Bathabile Dlamini has every right to be part of the ANCWL task team' ANCWL task team coordinator Maropene Ramakgopa says the task team members are there in their individual capacities. 13 July 2022 11:09 AM
SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury John Perlman speaks to the acting director-general at National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat for the details. 13 July 2022 6:20 AM
View all Politics
Load shedding: Delays and resignations at Koeberg bad news for SA Just how much trouble is Koeberg in? The Money Show talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence. 12 July 2022 10:54 PM
'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut' Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the media 12 July 2022 9:38 PM
'With SA's level of crisis the NPC is needed, can make a difference' Bruce Whitfield interviews Stellenbosch University's Professor Mark Swilling, Commissioner at the National Planning Commission. 12 July 2022 7:47 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope? How did the universe begin? Is there life on planets in other solar systems? These questions may soon have answers. 13 July 2022 2:27 PM
Why you should steer clear of fuel tablets in your tank Refilwe Moloto spoke to senior engineer and researcher at Sasol Fuels Application Centre  - Adrian Velears about the dangers of us... 13 July 2022 2:23 PM
WATCH: Man accidentally shouts at delivery man, goes all out to apologise Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 July 2022 11:27 AM
View all Lifestyle
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps. 12 July 2022 5:01 PM
Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023 Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the poss... 12 July 2022 1:56 PM
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win. 11 July 2022 1:04 PM
View all Sport
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2022 9:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight! July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm. 13 July 2022 2:17 PM
Europe wilts under hottest temperatures ever – with more extreme heat forecasted Sicily recorded 48.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while the UK is forecasted to face its highest temperatures ever early next week. 13 July 2022 1:57 PM
SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury John Perlman speaks to the acting director-general at National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat for the details. 13 July 2022 6:20 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
View all Africa
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. 11 July 2022 11:25 AM
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Why you should steer clear of fuel tablets in your tank

13 July 2022 2:23 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Petrol prices
online marketing
Fuel Tank
Fuel tablets

Refilwe Moloto spoke to senior engineer and researcher at Sasol Fuels Application Centre  - Adrian Velears about the dangers of using fuel tablets as a hack in order to make fuel last longer.

As the fuel price continues to increase, people are looking for ways to save so their tanks last longer on the road.

Enter fuel tablets - which promise to drastically reduce fuel consumption.

And like with many products that promise bold results, internet marketing via social media platforms such as TikTok has not necessarily helped the matter, as it can lead to some unrealistic promises for some very real concerns by people burdened by these rising costs.

But do these tablets work? No they don't, according to research done by Sasol.

Senior engineer and researcher at the Sasol Fuels Application Centre Adrian Velears said that not only would purchasing these products be a waste of money, but it may also lead to manufacturers cancelling the warranty of your vehicle due to the safety risks that these tablets may have on your engine.

Is it safe? I think, no, it's probably not safe. I don't think your manufacturer would approve it. They wouldn't honour your warranty if they knew you were putting such things in your car and something went wrong. So, from that point of view, it's not safe.

Adrian Velears, senior engineer and researcher - Sasol Fuels Application Centre

Even if there was some way to increase performance, Velears says that if it was possible for these claims to be true, major fuel and car manufacturers would be all over it and these tablets would be everywhere on major global markets.

The claims they make are miraculous and, if it were true, we would be all over it and, I think, every oil company and car manufacturer in the world would offer it as standard if it did what it did.

Adrian Velears, senior engineer and researcher - Sasol Fuels Application Centre

The lack of a candid conversation being had by these borderline marketing enthusiasts should also operate as a warning sign to consumers because of its resemblance to pyramid schemes and online scamming with studies revealing no credible increase in fuel performance.

It's a competitive industry and, so, if there was something like this we would definitely love to have it but, unfortunately it's too good to be true. It doesn't work at all. It's not only a matter of risk, it's a matter of they don't do anything. So, really it's a pyramid scheme and a scam more than anything else, unfortunately.

Adrian Velears, Senior engineer and researcher - Sasol Fuels Application Centre

Remember to stay woke and if it seems to good to be true, it probably is.

Listen to the full interview above.




13 July 2022 2:23 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Petrol prices
online marketing
Fuel Tank
Fuel tablets

More from Lifestyle

[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope?

13 July 2022 2:27 PM

How did the universe begin? Is there life on planets in other solar systems? These questions may soon have answers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Man accidentally shouts at delivery man, goes all out to apologise

13 July 2022 11:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: LOL! Penguins refusing to eat cheap fish at aquarium go viral

13 July 2022 9:46 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Five benefits of a morning workout

13 July 2022 7:54 AM

Africa Melane speaks to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen about the optimal times to exercise according to experts and research.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to manage a panic attack

13 July 2022 7:20 AM

Africa Melane spoke to clinical psychologist at Psych Central Christel Roets about how to identify, understand and manage panic attacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

To fix or to buy? What to do when your car starts giving you problems

13 July 2022 6:26 AM

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to the managing editor of Double Apex, Sudhir Matai, for more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut'

12 July 2022 9:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the media

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Phantom pregnancies are more common among depressed women'

12 July 2022 1:36 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews psychiatrist Dr Ryan Fuller to explain how a phantom pregnancy occurs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Playbox allows South Africans to learn skills from celebrities

12 July 2022 10:49 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to co-founders of Playbox, Mark Levy and Natasha Fracchiolla, about the new online platform - which will allow people to watch 10-minute online lessons taught by South Africa's greatest trailblazers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pet mom comes up with clever way to help dog with separation anxiety

12 July 2022 9:29 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC

Politics Local

[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope?

World Lifestyle

'Bathabile Dlamini has every right to be part of the ANCWL task team'

Politics

EWN Highlights

‘Numsa is more united than ever’ - secretary-general Irvin Jim

13 July 2022 3:48 PM

Ladysmith Black Mambazo concert to celebrate Madiba and Joseph Shabalala

13 July 2022 3:45 PM

Boris Johnson insists he's leaving with his 'head held high'

13 July 2022 2:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA