WATCH: LOL! Penguins refusing to eat cheap fish at aquarium go viral
Eish, times are tough and many people are trying to make ends meet.
An aquarium in Japan had to do some diet cutbacks which were not welcomed.
Penguins at the aquarium refused to eat cheap fish and wanted the expensive horse mackerel they are used to.
Watch the full video below:
Listen to what else has gone viral:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCl16qi58UI&t=149s
