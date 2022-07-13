WATCH: Man accidentally shouts at delivery man, goes all out to apologise
Accidents do happen sometimes and they lead to a greater ending.
A TikTok user posted a video apologising to a DoorDash driver who believed he was being shouted at.
The TikTok user explained how he was shouting at the dog inside the house.
The video went viral and the TikTok user met with the driver and apologised.
Watch the videos below:
@markp_
Im genuinely losing sleep over this. He was so sweet and my dog is a menace 🥺♬ original sound - fiona’s gf
@markp_
Replying to @thashapadona Still haven’t found Sami. We need help from @doordash and all of you! 🥺💔♬ original sound - Mark Polchleb
@markp_
Replying to @userrrrrr1002 One step closer to closure with our sweet @DoorDash driver 💔♬ original sound - Mark Polchleb
@markp_
#duet with @maroob MAJOR UPDATE. We found Sami!!!!!! Thank you so much TikTok. I love this community! I’ll keep you all posted after my opportunity to connect! ❤️♬ original sound - fiona’s gf
@markp_
Replying to @doordash 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 We love to see it.♬ original sound - Mark Polchleb
@markp_ Replying to @stylands ♬ original sound - Mark Polchleb
